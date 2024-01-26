Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with the company's AeroActive Cooler X cooling fan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 January 2024 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 8 (pictured) is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 8 series was unveiled at CES 2024
  • Both Asus ROG Phone 8 models can now be purchased in India
  • The Asus ROG Phone 8 series is equipped with 5,000mAh batteries
Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro are now available to purchase in India via offline retail outlets. The gaming smartphones were unveiled at CES 2024 and subsequently launched in India. Both handsets in the ROG Phone 8 series are powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. They are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handsets are also compatible with the company's AeroActive Cooler X snap-on cooling fan.

Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro price in India and availability

Asus ROG Phone 8 price in India is set at Rs. 94,999 and the handset comes in a single 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 and is available with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. The latter comes with the AeroActive Cooler X cooling fan and both handsets are available in a Phantom Black shade.

Both Asus ROG Phone 8 series handsets can now be purchased in India via Vijay Sales, Asus' retail partner for the handset in the country.

Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro specifications

The Taiwan-based technology firm's latest ROG Phone 8 series smartphones run on Android 14 with the company's ROG UI on top. They both sport 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 165Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits of peak brightness. The handsets run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

A triple rear camera setup can be found on both the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel sensor telephoto camera. The handsets are also equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing selfies or making and receiving video calls.

You get up to 1TB of storage on the Asus ROG Phone 8 series. Meanwhile, both phones support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC. The phones have a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Both the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro pack 5,000mAh batteries that can be charged at 65W, along with support for Qi 1.3 wireless charging. The high-end model comes with the company's AeroActive Cooler X cooling fan. The handsets measure 163.8x76.8x8.9mm and weigh 225g and have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
