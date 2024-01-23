Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Flagship Smartphone Likely to Launch in India Soon: All You Need to Know

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce any plans to launch the Xiaomi 14 in global markets, including India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2024 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 (pictured) is available in China in four colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 launch in India is expected to take place soon
  • The handset has previously been spotted on the BIS website
  • Xiaomi is speculated to launch only the base Xiaomi 14 outside China
Xiaomi 14 could be launched in India and global markets in the coming weeks, months after the handset was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro. While recent reports suggest that the company could launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered handset in the coming weeks, only the standard model is speculated to debut in the country and other regions. The Xiaomi 14 has also been spotted on certification websites for India and Thailand, hinting at the phone's upcoming arrival in these countries.

While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to officially announce a launch date for the Xiaomi 14 in India and global markets, the handset was reportedly spotted on the NTBC certification website earlier this week and on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in late 2023. The appearance of the phone on these websites is an indicator that it might be launched in these countries soon. As per reports from China, the Xiaomi 14 has been well received in China and has surpassed Apple to become the top smartphone vendor in December last year. We expect the next Xiaomi flagship to make it to the Indian market in the coming months.

A recent report suggested that the standard Xiaomi 14 would be launched by the company in global markets at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024). The annual event will take place between February 26 and February 29 this year, but the company has yet to announce any plans to this effect. The phone is also speculated to arrive in India on the same date as the global launch.

Launched in China in October 2023, the Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K (1,200x2,600 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1Hz - 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and has up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For photos, the Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The flagship phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and it packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The company is also rumoured to be working on a third model in the series — the Xiaomi 14 Ultra — that is speculated to arrive in China by March. We can expect to hear more about the company's plans to launch the Xiaomi 14 in global markets — including India — in the coming weeks, leading up to the speculated MWC 2024 launch window next month.

