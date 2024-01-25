Technology News

iPhone Shipments in China Drop 2 Percent in Q4 as Apple Battles Huawei for Market Share

Huawei, whose smartphone business was decimated by US sanctions, also made a comeback last year with new launches.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 January 2024 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple also offered a discount on its latest iPhone 15 series in China

Highlights
  • China's smartphone market grew just 1.2 percent in Q4 2023
  • Huawei's shipments increased 36.2 percent in the last quarter
  • Demand for Apple's iPhone 15 has been slow in China
Apple's smartphone shipments in China shrank 2.1 percent in the final quarter of 2023 from the same year-ago period, hurt by intensifying competition from local rivals led by Huawei, data from research firm IDC showed on Thursday.

The drop underscores the challenges facing the US firm in its third biggest market, as some Chinese companies and government agencies limit employees' use of Apple devices, a measure that mirrors US government restrictions on Chinese apps on security grounds.

Huawei, whose smartphone business was decimated by US sanctions, also made a comeback last year with new launches, intensifying competition in the world's biggest smartphone market that grew just 1.2 percent in the final quarter of 2023.

Huawei's shipments increased 36.2 percent in the last quarter of the year, the IDC figures showed. The company became the fourth largest smartphone vendor in China in the period with a 13.9 percent market share, up from 10.3 percent in the same year-ago quarter.

For the full year 2023, however, Apple overtook Vivo to become the top smartphone seller with a 17.3 percent market share, according to IDC. This marks the first time Apple became the top seller in China, but analysts predict its sales will come under pressure again this year.

IDC said Apple's high-end market share in China has been impacted by rival products and limited product upgrades by Apple which reduced the overall attractiveness of iPhone models.

It said Apple still attracted demand from many consumers through substantial discounts and promotions carried out through third-party distribution channels.

Earlier this month, Apple offered rare discounts on its iPhones, cutting retail prices by as much as CNY 500 ($70 or roughly Rs. 5,800) amid growing competitive pressure.

Jefferies analysts predicted earlier this month that Apple's shipment volumes would continue declining by double digits in 2024, while Huawei is seen bolstering its market share.

They estimate Huawei will ship around 64 million smartphones worldwide in 2024, a significant rise from fewer than 35 million units projected for 2023.

Overall, shipment volume in China's smartphone market was 73.63 million units in the fourth quarter. For the full year, shipment volume was 271 million units, down 5 percent, IDC said.

Apple releases its quarterly results next week.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone, Apple, China, Huawei
