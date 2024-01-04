Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is confirmed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The renders show the handset in a black shade

Highlights
  • Right side of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro seems to have the power button
  • It is tipped to house a 5,500mAh battery
  • The leaked renders show the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro with a boxy design
Asus ROG Phone 8 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be fully revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 next week. The Taiwanese company is actively teasing the arrival of the gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro via its social media websites. In the meantime, renders of the ROG Phone 8 Pro have again leaked on the Web. The leaked renders show the handset with a boxy design. It seems to have a hole punch display with minimal bezels.

A report in MySmartPrice shared the alleged renders of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro showcasing the handset's design. The images highlight the phone from its front and back and the design looks similar to the regular ROG Phone 8. The renders show the handset in a black shade with a boxy design and minimal bezels. The handset appears to have a hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. A vertically arranged camera module is seen on the back panel housing at least three camera sensors alongside an LED flash.

The right edge of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro seems to have the power button and volume controls, while the left spine houses a USB Type-C port. The handset also appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it is seen with an ROG logo that features RGB lighting at the rear panel.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series launch will take place during CES 2024 in Las Vegas on January 8. The lineup is confirmed to debut in the Chinese market on January 16 at 7:30pm local time (5:00pm IST).

Going by past leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series may ship with Android 14 with ROG UI and feature a 6.78 full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display of the Pro model is said to deliver up to 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is said to come with 16GB and 24GB RAM options with 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is said to come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel third camera with 3X optical zoom. There could be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is tipped to house a 5,500mAh battery.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Specifications, Asus ROG Phone 8, Asus ROG Series, Asus, CES, CES 2024
