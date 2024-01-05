Asus ROG Phone 8 series is confirmed to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 soon. Several leaks about the upcoming handsets have suggested that the lineup will include the ROG Phone 8 and an ROG Phone 8 Pro. Notably, its preceding series included a base and a higher-end variant with the 'Ultimate' moniker. Design renders of the ROG Phone 8 models surfaced online recently. Now, the company has officially teased the display design of the base model and announced the India launch date of the phone.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asus India confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 8 will launch in India on January 8, the same day it will be unveiled globally at CES 2024. The post was accompanied by a teaser video that showed the upcoming model with an "edgeless frame." The screen shown in the teaser sports slimmer bezels compared to older models. The post, however, did not clarify if the ROG Phone 8 Pro model will also launch in the country.

Previous leaks have suggested several key details about the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro. The phones are expected to boot Android 14-based ROG UI and feature 6.78 full-HD+ AMOLED panels with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Pro model is expected to support HDR10 and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The base model is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, while the high-end variant is likely to be offered in configurations of 16GB and 24GB of RAM alongside 512GB and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The Pro model of the Asus ROG Phone 8 lineup is also tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera of the ROG Phone 8 Pro is said to come with a 32-megapixel sensor. Camera details of the base model are not yet known.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series models are also tipped to pack 5,500mAh batteries with Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging support. The phones may also carry an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

