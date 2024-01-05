Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 8 series is confirmed to launch in China on January 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 09:42 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 8 series is said to succeed the ROG Phone 7 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 8 models will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs
  • The handsets are expected to pack 5,500mAh batteries
  • The base ROG Phone 8 may carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system
Asus ROG Phone 8 series is confirmed to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 soon. Several leaks about the upcoming handsets have suggested that the lineup will include the ROG Phone 8 and an ROG Phone 8 Pro. Notably, its preceding series included a base and a higher-end variant with the 'Ultimate' moniker. Design renders of the ROG Phone 8 models surfaced online recently. Now, the company has officially teased the display design of the base model and announced the India launch date of the phone.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asus India confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 8 will launch in India on January 8, the same day it will be unveiled globally at CES 2024. The post was accompanied by a teaser video that showed the upcoming model with an "edgeless frame." The screen shown in the teaser sports slimmer bezels compared to older models. The post, however, did not clarify if the ROG Phone 8 Pro model will also launch in the country. 

Previous leaks have suggested several key details about the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro. The phones are expected to boot Android 14-based ROG UI and feature 6.78 full-HD+ AMOLED panels with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Pro model is expected to support HDR10 and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The base model is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, while the high-end variant is likely to be offered in configurations of 16GB and 24GB of RAM alongside 512GB and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The Pro model of the Asus ROG Phone 8 lineup is also tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera of the ROG Phone 8 Pro is said to come with a 32-megapixel sensor. Camera details of the base model are not yet known.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series models are also tipped to pack 5,500mAh batteries with Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging support. The phones may also carry an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 8 India launch, Asus ROG Phone 8 specifications, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro India launch, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro specifications, Asus ROG Phone 8 series, Asus ROG Phone 8 series India launch, Asus, CES 2024
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 16 Pro to Get Upgraded Ultra-Wide Angle, Telephoto Cameras; iPhone 17 to Sport New Selfie Camera: Kuo
