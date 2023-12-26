Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance and More

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance and More

It will be the first ROG phone to offer an IP68 rating that matches premium flagships from competing smartphone brands.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 December 2023 12:54 IST
Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance and More

Asus ROG Phone 8 series is expected to have a brand-new design

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 8 series is expected to be announced at CES 2024
  • The smartphone will also offer gimbal stabilisation on its rear camera
  • It will be the first IP68-rated gaming smartphone from Asus
Advertisement

Asus' upcoming gaming smartphone, tagged as the ROG Phone 8 series, is said to get several upgrades, one of which also includes a new design and appearance. The new smartphones are expected to be first revealed at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024) in Las Vegas. Still, Asus will also see an official launch in China on 16 January 2024. Apart from packing in some exciting hardware, the new smartphones are now also confirmed to pack an IP68 rating, which has never been possible on previous models for various reasons.

According to a post on the brand's official handle on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the phone is now confirmed to have an IP68 rating for both dust and water resistance. This would bring the new smartphones on par with devices from Samsung, which has been offering an IP68 rating for several years. Asus's ROG Phone 8 series is also said to go with a flat display with thin bezels on all sides and a camera embedded into a hole-punch cavity at the top.

The new design, as per previously leaked renders, appears very different from past models, with a noticeably chunky camera module protruding from what appears to be a reasonably slim device for a gaming smartphone. The rear panel, as per the latest teaser, appears to have a dual-tone finish and flattened sides rounded on the previous model.

As for the IP68 rating on the upcoming ROG Phone 8 series, it is expected to turn the phone into a proper premium offering, bringing it on par with regular smartphones from premium brands. And, IP68 rating means that the phone is protected from dust and water and can withstand immersion up to a certain depth. What remains to be seen is whether Asus has also included wireless charging, which would be another premium smartphone feature.

There's good enough reason for Asus to offer a solid IP rating on its latest smartphone, as the price of gaming smartphones keeps rising with every passing year. The Asus ROG Phone 7 was priced at Rs. 74,999 in India, while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate was launched at Rs. 99,999, both of which are well in line with premium camera-centric offerings from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo.

As per recently leaked specifications, the ROG Phone 8 series will have a 6.78-inch, full-HD+ AMOLED panel with Corning Gorilla Victus protection. The display is expected to offer a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and support HDR10. Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The standard ROG Phone 8 will be offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro model is said to get 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phones are said to get a triple rear camera setup. It is said to offer a 5,500mAh battery and offer Quick Charge 5.0 support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone 8, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 8 Design, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Design, Asus ROG Phone 8 IP68, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro IP68, CES2024
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Cyber Criminals Have New Tool ‘Drainer’ to Rob Crypto Holders, Beware of Web3 Ads on Google, X

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. Vivo X100 Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at This Price
  5. Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head
  6. Cybertruck Designer Says Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup is No Experiment
  7. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  8. Nothing Phone 2a SoC, Display, and Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Specifications Leak, May Debut as This Phone Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance and More
  2. OnePlus 12R Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut; OnePlus Ace 3 Officially Teased in Gold Colourway
  3. Cyber Criminals Have New Tool ‘Drainer’ to Rob Crypto Holders, Beware of Web3 Ads on Google, X
  4. Vivo X100 Series India Launch Date Set for January 4: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y100i Power 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Begins Testing Ability to Share Status Updates From Web Interface, Companion Devices
  7. Poco X6 Series India Launch Seemingly Teased by Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live; Confirms Flipkart Availability Ahead of January 4 India Launch
  9. Paytm Announces Job Cuts in India to Save Costs
  10. Cybertruck Designer Says Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup is No Experiment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »