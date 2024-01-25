Technology News

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get New Mint Colour Option; Available in Only 128GB Variant

In India only the Pixel 8 is available in the Mint colour.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2024
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get New Mint Colour Option; Available in Only 128GB Variant

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 starts at the price of Rs. 75,999

Highlights
  • Last week, Google teased the new Mint colour option for the Pixel phones
  • Google Pixel 8 is also available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colourways
  • Pixel 8 Pro is offered in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colourways as well
Google Pixel 8 series has been launched in a new colourway. After teasing the new colour option last week, Google announced the availability of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro in a new Mint colour. This is the fourth colour option for both handsets. In October 2023, the Pixel 8 was launched in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colourways, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro was offered in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colourways. The price of the new Mint colour is the same as other colour variants.

Last week, Google posted a binary code along with a video of a mint green colour splash on the Pixel 8 Pro on its social media handles. The binary code translated to “fresh year, fresh drop,” hinting at the new colour option. Interestingly, the new colour option will only be available in the 128GB inbuilt storage variant for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The higher storage variants will only be available in the original colour options.

In India, the Mint colour option is only available on the vanilla Pixel 8. It can be purchased through Flipkart. The colour will be exclusive to the Google Store and Google Fi in the US. Those who have already purchased the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro can still experience the new colourway, as Google also sells a Mint silicone case for both phones.

Pixel 8 price in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage model and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 with the 12GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage model.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm Google Tensor G3 SoC. For optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It carries a 10.5-megapixel camera on the front. The handset is backed by a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging.

In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the base model, it also runs on the Google Tensor G3 chipset. The rear camera visor houses three sensors including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and another 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Further reading: Google, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 Specifications, Pixel 8 Pro Specifications
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Brings Circle to Search, Magic Compose, More to Pixel 8 Pro With January Feature Drop

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get New Mint Colour Option; Available in Only 128GB Variant
Popular Mobile Brands
