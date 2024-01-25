Google Pixel 8 series has been launched in a new colourway. After teasing the new colour option last week, Google announced the availability of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro in a new Mint colour. This is the fourth colour option for both handsets. In October 2023, the Pixel 8 was launched in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colourways, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro was offered in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colourways. The price of the new Mint colour is the same as other colour variants.

Last week, Google posted a binary code along with a video of a mint green colour splash on the Pixel 8 Pro on its social media handles. The binary code translated to “fresh year, fresh drop,” hinting at the new colour option. Interestingly, the new colour option will only be available in the 128GB inbuilt storage variant for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The higher storage variants will only be available in the original colour options.

In India, the Mint colour option is only available on the vanilla Pixel 8. It can be purchased through Flipkart. The colour will be exclusive to the Google Store and Google Fi in the US. Those who have already purchased the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro can still experience the new colourway, as Google also sells a Mint silicone case for both phones.

Pixel 8 price in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage model and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 with the 12GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage model.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm Google Tensor G3 SoC. For optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It carries a 10.5-megapixel camera on the front. The handset is backed by a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging.

In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the base model, it also runs on the Google Tensor G3 chipset. The rear camera visor houses three sensors including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and another 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

