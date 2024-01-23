OnePlus 12 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's first flagship phone equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The company also launched the OnePlus 12R, which is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3 that was previously launched in China and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both smartphones run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R price in India and availability

OnePlus 12 price in India starts at Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB+512GB model is priced at Rs. 69,999. The phone is available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colourways. Sales of the handset will start at January 30 via OnePlus' website, Amazon, and retail stores.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. You can also purchase the 16GB+256GB model with faster storage at Rs. 45,999. This handset comes in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colour options. The handset will go on sale on February 6, via the OnePlus' website, Amazon, and retail stores.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) OnePlus 12 runs on OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14. The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and its refresh rate ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, according to OnePlus. It runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is tuned by Hasselblad. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor and an f/1.6 aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.6 aperture. The phone also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture, located in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

The OnePlus 12 offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. There's a 5,400mAh battery that can be charged at 100W using the included SuperVOOC charger, and the phone supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 164.3x75.8x9.15mm and weighs 220g.

OnePlus 12R is available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colourways

OnePlus 12R specifications

Like its more powerful sibling, the OnePlus 12R also runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. It has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen — the refresh rate, display protection material, and other specifications of both phones are the same. It is powered by the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also powered last year's OnePlus 11. The phone is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The OnePlus 12R features a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture, according to the company.

You get 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the OnePlus 12R. Connectivity options and sensors are the same as the flagship phone, except for Bluetooth 5.3 on this handset. The OnePlus 12R has a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery that also supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging — there's no wireless charging support on this smartphone. It measures 163.3x75.3x8.8mm and weighs 207g.

