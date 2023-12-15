Asus ROG Phone 8 series with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is confirmed to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 on January 9. The Taiwanese company is actively teasing the design and specifications of the gaming-focused handsets. Just weeks ahead of the official launch, renders of the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro along with full specifications, have been leaked online. The phones are tipped to come with a 6.78 full-HD+ AMOLED display and 5,500mAh battery units. The Asus ROG Phone 8 is already confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

A report by Windows Report has shared alleged renders and specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro. The leaked renders show the handsets with a boxy design and a hole punch display with minimal bezels. The images indicate a similar design language to that of the ROG Phone 7 series. They appear to have a vertically arranged squared-shaped camera setup at the back. The handsets are seen with a ROG logo with RGB lights. They are tipped to come in rebel grey colour options.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series

Photo Credit: Windows Report

Asus ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro specifications (expected)

Asus ROG Phone 8 series is said to ship with Android 14 with ROG UI and feature a 6.78 full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display on the ROG Phone 8 Pro is said to deliver up to 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. The leak suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on the upcoming gaming phones, however, this has already been confirmed by Asus. The vanilla model is said to pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Pro model is said to come with 16GB and 24GB RAM options with 512GB and 1TB storage options.

As per the report, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel third camera with 3X optical zoom. It is said to include a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Camera details of the ROG Phone 8 Pro weren't included in the report.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series is said to come with a five-magnet speaker system with support for Hi-Res audio and support for spatial audio powered by Dirac Virtuo. Connectivity options are said to include NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The handsets could offer an IP68 water resistance-rated build as well. They are said to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging. The Pro model is tipped to measure 163.8x76.8x8.9mm and weighs 225 grams.

