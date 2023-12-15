Apple is reportedly working to bring OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens to its future iPad and MacBook models. The Cupertino-based company is expected to switch from mini LED technology to OLED for its iPad Pro family for the first time in 2024. Meanwhile, a new report states that Apple is looking to develop foldable iPad models, widening its product portfolio, though there is no solid launch timeline. The first Apple tablet with a foldable display form factor is likely to debut a few years after the transition to OLED is complete.

As per a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple will expand its use of advanced OLED screens to iPad and MacBook in the coming years. The supply chain report citing multiple tech industry executives states that the iPhone maker is aiming to deploy OLED display technology to its high-end iPad models next year. A MacBook model with an OLED display is also said to be under development for production in the second half of 2025 at the earliest. This indicates that MacBook with the new screen may launch at the end of 2025 or in early 2026. This is in line with previous reports. OLED displays are already used in iPhone models.

Further, the report claims that Apple is evaluating the possibility of making a foldable iPad after it deploys the OLED screens on the tablets. However, the company reportedly “does not have a concrete timeline” for its foldable iPad plan. This could take place only after the two OLED variants launch next year.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year opined that Apple will widen its portfolio by introducing a foldable iPad next year. He hinted that the foldable iPad would use a carbon-fibre kickstand and that it would arrive in 2024. Later, well-known analysts Mark Gurman and Ross Young denied Kuo's claim saying they have not heard about a foldable iPad launch in 2024.

Besides the foldable iPad, Apple is also speculated to release a foldable smartphone around 2025. The company has filed a patent for a new technology that would detect accidental falls of iPhone and iPad models with flexible screens to reduce damage.

Apple is yet to reveal plans to unveil a foldable iPad. Therefore, all the above details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.