Asus ROG Phone 8 series is confirmed to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 on January 9. The Taiwanese company is actively teasing the arrival of the new lineup via social media platforms. Most recently, the brand has revealed an official render of the ROG Phone 8 giving us a glimpse at the design of the handsets as part of a blind camera test posted on its website. The render suggests a rectangular triple camera module at the rear. The back panel is seen sporting an ROB logo.

Asus has posted a blind camera test on its website promoting the camera prowess of the upcoming ROG Phone 8 series. The tests involve several sets of three photographs and participants can choose the best-looking photo. It's not clear if any of these shots were captured by ROG Phone 8 or ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. At the end of the blind test, Asus shows a thank you note with an image displaying two ROG Phone 8 devices.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series

Photo Credit: Asus

The render shows the rear panel of the ROG Phone 8 series. They appeared to have a rectangular triple camera unit at the top rear corner. An LED flash is placed beside the sensors. The render seems to have an RGB logo. Further, there is a “GLHF” text inked at the bottom left corner. The handsets also appear to have a side-mounted USB Type-C port.

Asus is offering a chance to win an ROG Phone 8 for users participating in the blind test. The company already announced that the launch of the ROG Phone 8 series will take place during CES 2024 in Las Vegas on January 9. The lineup will debut in the Chinese market on January 16 at 7:30pm local time (5:00pm IST).

The Asus ROG Phone 8 series is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. A recent Geekbench listing of the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate indicated up to 24GB of RAM and Android 14 on the handset. It is expected to ship with 65W fast charging support and 5G connectivity.

