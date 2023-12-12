Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Will Be Unveiled on January 9 at CES 2024; Design Teased

Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2023 12:10 IST
Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Will Be Unveiled on January 9 at CES 2024; Design Teased

Photo Credit: X/ @ASUS_ROG

Asus ROG Phone 8 series could include a base, a Pro and an Ultimate model

Highlights
  • ROG Phone 8 series will launch in China on January 16
  • The phones are expected to launch with a redesigned back panel
  • The ROG Phone 8 series will succeed the ROG Phone 7 lineup
Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 8 series is confirmed to launch soon. The Asus ROG Phone 7 lineup, unveiled in April this year, included the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The upcoming series, on the other hand, could offer a vanilla ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. Previously, leaks and reports have suggested several details about the upcoming handsets, whereas the company has confirmed the processor details of the phones. Now, Asus has also revealed the launch date of the ROG Phone 8 series.

In a post on X, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 series will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas on January 9. The company also revealed that the ROG Phone 8 lineup will be launched in the Chinese market on January 16 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). In the teaser image shared officially, one of the upcoming models is seen with a redesigned rectangular camera module, which was also seen in an earlier teaser with a USB port placed on the side.

Asus had previously announced that the ROG Phone 8 series models will launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, a Geekbench listing of the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate suggested that the phone will likely carry up to 24GB of RAM and ship with Android 14 with ROG UI on top. Another listing hinted that the model may support 65W fast charging and 5G connectivity.

One of the Asus ROG Phone 8 variants, speculated to be either the base or the Pro model, was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number ‘ASUS_AI2401_A' and was seen to carry up to 16GB of RAM. 

The company is yet to confirm the India launch of the ROG Phone 8 series. However, the ROG Phone 7 is priced in India at Rs. 74,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is listed at Rs. 99,999 for its 16GB + 512GB option. The handsets are available in a Storm White colour, while the base model is offered in an additional Phantom Black shade. Both models are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 8 launch, Asus ROG Phone 8 specifications, Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate, Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate launch, Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate specifications, Asus ROG Phone 8 series, Asus ROG Phone 8 series launch, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 17.2 Update With Journal App, Spatial Video Capture, New Widgets, and More Available Now
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Play Store Monopoly

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Will Be Unveiled on January 9 at CES 2024; Design Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung New BigInnings Programme: Discounts on Foldables, Wearables, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Online
  3. iOS 17.2 Arrives With New Journal App, Spatial Video Capture, More
  4. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  5. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  6. Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed; Specifications Tipped
  7. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Once Again
  8. Poco C65 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Tecno Unveils New Camera Technologies; Will Be Used in Future Phones
  10. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of India Media Operations Merger: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  2. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of Merger in Disney+ Hotstar, Star India Deal: Report
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls to $41,000, Market Remains Volatile and Unpredictable
  4. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Will Be Unveiled on January 9 at CES 2024; Design Teased
  6. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Play Store Monopoly
  7. iOS 17.2 Update With Journal App, Spatial Video Capture, New Widgets, and More Available Now
  8. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Listed on BIS
  9. Google Updates its Ad Policies for Crypto Coin Trusts: Here’s Everything to Know
  10. Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G India Launch Date Set for December 14; Design Officially Teased, Key Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »