Asus ROG Phone 8 series is confirmed to launch soon. The Asus ROG Phone 7 lineup, unveiled in April this year, included the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The upcoming series, on the other hand, could offer a vanilla ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. Previously, leaks and reports have suggested several details about the upcoming handsets, whereas the company has confirmed the processor details of the phones. Now, Asus has also revealed the launch date of the ROG Phone 8 series.

In a post on X, Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 series will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas on January 9. The company also revealed that the ROG Phone 8 lineup will be launched in the Chinese market on January 16 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). In the teaser image shared officially, one of the upcoming models is seen with a redesigned rectangular camera module, which was also seen in an earlier teaser with a USB port placed on the side.

Asus had previously announced that the ROG Phone 8 series models will launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, a Geekbench listing of the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate suggested that the phone will likely carry up to 24GB of RAM and ship with Android 14 with ROG UI on top. Another listing hinted that the model may support 65W fast charging and 5G connectivity.

One of the Asus ROG Phone 8 variants, speculated to be either the base or the Pro model, was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number ‘ASUS_AI2401_A' and was seen to carry up to 16GB of RAM.

The company is yet to confirm the India launch of the ROG Phone 8 series. However, the ROG Phone 7 is priced in India at Rs. 74,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is listed at Rs. 99,999 for its 16GB + 512GB option. The handsets are available in a Storm White colour, while the base model is offered in an additional Phantom Black shade. Both models are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

