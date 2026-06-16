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Commodore Callback 8020 Flip Phone With Sailfish OS Unveiled as 'Digital Detox' Smartphone

The Callback 8020 is positioned at a "digital detox" flip-style phone that discourages excessive screen time and social media usage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 17:50 IST
Commodore Callback 8020 Flip Phone With Sailfish OS Unveiled as 'Digital Detox' Smartphone

Photo Credit: Commodore

The flip phone sports a basic outer screen and an inner touchscreen display

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Highlights
  • Standard model of the Callback 8020 starts at $499
  • Sailfish OS powers the retro-inspired flip phone
  • It supports essential apps like WhatsApp and Spotify for convenience
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Commodore was an iconic computing and electronics name in the 1980s. The brand originally became famous for launching the personal computer revolution. In the decades that followed, the late Jack Tramiel-founded company encountered financial hurdles and ultimately ceased all manufacturing, while also licensing its name for a few unsuccessful Android phones in 2015. It has now returned with an unexpected new product in the form of Callback 8020, a retro-inspired flip phone designed as a digital detox device.

Commodore Callback 8020 Price, Availability

The price of the Commodore Callback 8020 starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 47,100) for the standard model, which is available in Beige, White, and Silver colour options. The company is offering a translucent Blue variant priced at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 52,000). There is also a limited-edition Founder's Edition model with a gold finish that carries a price tag of $640 (roughly Rs. 60,500).

Commodore says it plans to begin shipping the Callback 8020 by the end of this year, with pre-orders commencing on June 30.

Commodore Callback 8020 Features, Specifications

Commodore says its newest phone is designed around the idea of digital well-being. The Callback 8020 is positioned as a "digital detox" flip-style phone, one that discourages excessive screen time and social media usage. To realise this, the handset blocks traditional web browsers and social media apps. However, it continues to support essential services like WhatsApp, Signal, Spotify, QR code tools, navigation apps, and the open-source messaging app OpenBubble.

The Commodore Callback 8020 runs on Sailish OS. It is a Linux-based operating system developed by Jolla, a platform widely recognised as the successor to Nokia's MeeGo software. The company calls it a “de-Googled” OS. This means it does not engage in Google's data collection ecosystem. Despite this, users can still access Android apps when required.

As per the brand, the phone has a link to Commodore's computing heritage, with a collection of classic Commodore 64 games pre-installed.

In terms of design, the Callback 8020 has a clamshell form factor, which is reminiscent of flip phones from the early 2000s. It sports a 1.77-inch outer screen for displaying basic information like the time and date. On the inside, there is a 3.25-inch (480 x 640 pixels) touchscreen display.

Commodore said that the touchscreen controls are disabled by default and are only activated when required by supported apps. Instead, users navigate through the physical keypad and D-pad. The outer shell has programmable LED notification indicators, where each light can be assigned to different apps to help users identify important notifications at a glance. The rear cover is customisable with interchangeable covers called Snapbacks.

The flip-style phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor and ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also has a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone is bundled with a 32GB memory card.

For optics, the handset features a 48-megapixel Sony rear camera. There is also an unspecified inner front-facing camera for video calls. The Commodore Callback 8020 packs a 1,550mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to a week's battery life with moderate usage.

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Further reading: Commodore Callback 8020, Commodore Callback 8020 Price, Commodore Callback 8020 Features, Commodore Callback 8020 Specifications, Commodore
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Commodore Callback 8020 Flip Phone With Sailfish OS Unveiled as 'Digital Detox' Smartphone
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