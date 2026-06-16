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OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature BOE Display With 185Hz Refresh Rate, Slim Bezels

OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 15:59 IST
OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature BOE Display With 185Hz Refresh Rate, Slim Bezels

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 has a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a BOE panel
  • OnePlus 15 has 1.15mm thick bezels
  • OnePlus 15 was launched in the Chinese market in October last year
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OnePlus 16 is likely to break cover later this year with upgrades over the OnePlus 15. While the possible launch is months away, there have been rumours about its display. OnePlus is tipped to use a BOE display for this phone with a high refresh rate. The OnePlus 16 is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, which hasn't actually been unveiled yet. It could feature a 6.78-inch display with improved colour and brightness compared to the OnePlus 15. 

OnePlus 16 Display Details Leaked

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about an upcoming flagship smartphone. While the tipster didn't reveal the handset's name, the specifications closely match earlier leaks about the OnePlus 16.

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The post claims that the purported OnePlus 16 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset is currently undergoing testing. The display of the engineering sample of the phone is said to offer an 185Hz refresh rate. The claim aligns with earlier leaks.

The tipster states that high refresh rates beyond 200Hz could affect the display and may not be feasible for widespread adoption. Therefore, the previously rumoured 240Hz panel may not be available in the final version of the phone; instead, the company may limit the refresh rate to 185Hz.

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K panel supplied by BOE. The screen is said to offer enhancements in brightness, colour reproduction, and power efficiency compared to previous generations. The bezels are said to be less than 1mm on all four edges.

For comparison, the OnePlus 15 was launched in the Chinese market in October last year with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It has 1.15mm thick bezels. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone has an IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support.

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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 15, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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