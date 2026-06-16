OnePlus 16 is likely to break cover later this year with upgrades over the OnePlus 15. While the possible launch is months away, there have been rumours about its display. OnePlus is tipped to use a BOE display for this phone with a high refresh rate. The OnePlus 16 is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, which hasn't actually been unveiled yet. It could feature a 6.78-inch display with improved colour and brightness compared to the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 16 Display Details Leaked

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about an upcoming flagship smartphone. While the tipster didn't reveal the handset's name, the specifications closely match earlier leaks about the OnePlus 16.

The post claims that the purported OnePlus 16 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset is currently undergoing testing. The display of the engineering sample of the phone is said to offer an 185Hz refresh rate. The claim aligns with earlier leaks.

The tipster states that high refresh rates beyond 200Hz could affect the display and may not be feasible for widespread adoption. Therefore, the previously rumoured 240Hz panel may not be available in the final version of the phone; instead, the company may limit the refresh rate to 185Hz.

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K panel supplied by BOE. The screen is said to offer enhancements in brightness, colour reproduction, and power efficiency compared to previous generations. The bezels are said to be less than 1mm on all four edges.

For comparison, the OnePlus 15 was launched in the Chinese market in October last year with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It has 1.15mm thick bezels. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel shooter. The phone has an IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support.

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