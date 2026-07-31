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OnePlus 16 Launch Confirmed; Design and Gaming Features Teased Ahead of Debut

OnePlus 16 will reportedly feature a redesigned rear camera module.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 11:01 IST
OnePlus 16 Launch Confirmed; Design and Gaming Features Teased Ahead of Debut

OnePlus 16 is confirmed to succeed last year's OnePlus 15 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 is expected to launch later this year
  • OnePlus 16 might pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November, weeks after the smartphone was unveiled in China. The handset is currently the tech firm's flagship offering, which is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. Now, the smartphone maker has announced that OnePlus 15's successor, dubbed OnePlus 16, will be launched in China soon. Apart from this, a company executive also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 16 will be equipped with multiple gaming-focused features to offer performance enhancements over its predecessor. It will also be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon SoC. Separately, a purported image of the handset has surfaced online, revealing its design.

OnePlus 16 New Gaming-Focused Features

During the Snapdragon Gaming Technology Awards 2026 on Thursday, OnePlus China's General Manager, Liu Baoyou, confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will be launched in the second half of this year with three “exclusive gaming technologies” (translated from Chinese). The company executive announced that the upcoming flagship OnePlus smartphone will be equipped with the “Wind Chaser Gaming Core”, “High Refresh Rate”, and “E-Sports Triple Chip”.

OnePlus 16 Discussion
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oneplus 16 features oneplus weibo inline OnePlus 16

OnePlus 16 will sport a 165Hz display
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

 

The tech firm claims that this will allow the phone to deliver enhanced gaming performance. The OnePlus 16 is also confirmed to launch with a display that will deliver up to a 165Hz refresh rate, which is the same as its predecessor. It will also offer up to 165 fps gaming on select titles. For reference, the OnePlus 15 features Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with an Adreno 840 GPU, G2 Wi-Fi chip, and a Touch Response chip.

Separately, Gizmochina reports that the first marketing poster for the upcoming handset has surfaced online, hinting at the phone's design. The OnePlus 16 will reportedly sport a redesigned rear camera module. With last year's model, the tech firm moved towards a square-shaped camera island. However, with the OnePlus 16, the smartphone maker could transition back to a circular camera module design, as seen on the OnePlus 13 and older models.

Interestingly, the purported OnePlus 16 image shows a dual rear camera unit, instead of a triple camera system found on its predecessors. Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus 16 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and pack a 9,000mAh battery. It might also carry a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus 15
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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