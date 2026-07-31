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  • OnePlus N6x Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 13 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

OnePlus N6x Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India on August 4 at 12 pm IST via Amazon and Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 12:13 IST
OnePlus N6x Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

OnePlus N6x features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6x is offered in two colourways
  • OnePlus N6x features a MediaTek chipset
  • OnePlus N6x is 8.65mm thick
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OnePlus N6x was launched in India on Friday as the second addition to the tech firm's recently introduced N series. The handset joins the OnePlus N6 as the new entry-level offering in the lineup. The OnePlus N6x is set to go on sale in the country next week via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. It is offered in two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired fast charging.

OnePlus N6x Price in India, Availability

OnePlus N6x price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 20,999. The tech firm is offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,500 with cards of select banks. Customers can also avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

The new handset will go on sale in India on August 4 at 12 pm IST via Amazon and the OnePlus online store. The OnePlus N6x is offered in Burgundy Red and Ice Blue colour options.

OnePlus N6x Specifications, Features

The OnePlus N6x is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with OnePlus' latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The handset sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, up to 900 nits peak brightness, vivid and natural screen colour modes, dark mode, screen colour temperature adjustment support, eye protection mode, and a 19.6:9 aspect ratio. The tech firm claims that its new OnePlus N series smartphone ships with an MIL-STD-810H durability certification, too.

Powering the latest OnePlus N6x is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone maker has also equipped the OnePlus N6x with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 13,280 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management, allowing the phone to avoid overheating and performance throttling.

For optics, the OnePlus N6x carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture, a CMOS sensor, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities. The handset also boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The OnePlus N6x packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging. The smartphone measures 166.38x78.13x8.65mm, weighing about 214g.

OnePlus N6x

OnePlus N6x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus N6x, OnePlus, OnePlus N6x Price in India, OnePlus N6x India Launch, OnePlus N6x Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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