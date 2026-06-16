Redmi K90 Max was launched in China last month as the latest addition to the K series. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that the K90 family will grow by one this month, with the launch of the new Redmi K90 Ultra, positioned as the new flagship model. While the smartphone maker has yet to reveal the exact launch date, the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in China via the company's online store. The handset is set to succeed the Redmi K80 Ultra, which was launched in June last year with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 7,410mAh battery.

Redmi K90 Ultra Will Launch in China Later This Month

In a post on Weibo, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that it will launch its Redmi K90 Ultra in China this month. While the company has yet to reveal most details about the phone, including its specifications, features, pricing, and exact launch date, the Redmi K90 Ultra is shown to feature a power button and volume controls on the right side.

It will also be equipped with a flat rear panel, with the camera island placed at the top. On top of this, the Redmi K90 Ultra is now available for pre-order in the country via the Xiaomi China online store. The smartphone maker is promoting the upcoming handset with the tagline “3K gaming performance” (translated from Chinese), hinting that it might ship with various gaming-specific features.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm, which was released in 2024, and is found on various flagship phones from last year. The upcoming smartphone is also said to boast a built-in active fan for thermal management to avoid overheating during resource-intensive tasks like gaming.

The Redmi K90 Ultra will reportedly be backed by an 8,000mAh or larger battery. Moreover, it is expected to be equipped with a 6.89-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, delivering up to 165Hz refresh rate. The Redmi K90 Ultra might also ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

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