Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 16 Series Key Features Revealed via European Certifications Ahead of Global Debut

Oppo Reno 16 Series Key Features Revealed via European Certifications Ahead of Global Debut

Oppo Reno 16 series could include three models in select global markets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 17:21 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Series Key Features Revealed via European Certifications Ahead of Global Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series features a 50-megapixel selfie camera in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro features a 7,000mAh battery in China
  • Oppo Reno 16 series was launched in China on May 25
  • The company has yet to confirm Oppo Reno 16’s global launch
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 16 Pro was launched in China late last month, accompanied by the standard Oppo Reno 16 model. Soon after its China debut, leaks regarding the global versions of the Oppo Reno 16 models started surfacing online, hinting at what the phones might offer. Recently, the Pro model was spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC that powers its Chinese counterpart. Now, three Oppo Reno 16 series phones have appeared on a certification database in the EU, revealing their battery capacities, while also hinting that their launch could be around the corner.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Might Launch Globally With Smaller Batteries

Three Oppo smartphones, bearing the model numbers CPH2865, CPH2863, and CPH2859, have been listed on the EU's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) certification database. While the listings do not mention the names of the three smartphones, these model numbers have previously been spotted on the BIS, Geekbench, and GCF websites as corresponding to the Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, and Oppo Reno 16F, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 16 and Oppo Reno 16 Pro are listed on the website with a 5,820mAh battery, while the Oppo Reno 16F appears with a 6,325mAh cell. However, these are rated capacities of the batteries, which could be marketed as having slightly larger cells. The three smartphones have been awarded Energy Class A. Moreover, the phones could ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

While the standard Oppo Reno 16 model appears with battery endurance per cycle of 63 hours and 9 minutes, the Pro model is listed with 62 hours of battery endurance per cycle. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16F has the longest 75 hours of battery endurance per cycle. The Oppo Reno 16 series handsets will also ship with USB Type-C ports for wired charging.

As previously mentioned, the Oppo Reno 16 series was launched in China on May 25. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the standard model is backed by a 6,700mAh battery. Both handsets support 80W wired fast charging, too. This suggests that the global variants of the two might ship with significantly smaller batteries.

OPPO Reno 16

OPPO Reno 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,700mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OPPO Reno 16 Pro

OPPO Reno 16 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16F, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Launch, Oppo Reno 16F Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 16F Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Pudgy Penguins to Discontinue 'Pudgy Party' Mobile Game in Favour of New Web Based Game

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 16 Series Key Features Revealed via European Certifications Ahead of Global Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 5 With 7,540mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Tecno Spark 50 Pro Unveiled With Helio G100 Ultimate, Sony LYT-600 Camera
  3. Vivo X Fold 6 Will Launch in China on This Date
  4. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Arrives on the US FCC Database With This Chipset
  6. Commodore Returns With a Callback 8020 Flip Phone to Curb Phone Addiction
  7. OnePlus 16 Said to Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate Display
  8. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists May Have Solved the Missing Sulfur Mystery in Star-Forming Clouds
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listed on US FCC Database With Snapdragon Chipset
  3. Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks
  4. Huawei Patent Document Describes 'Vertical' Trifold Smartphone With Two Hinges
  5. US Regulator Urges FDIC for Better Coordination on Crypto, Blockchain Risks
  6. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With Dimensity 7400 SoC, JBL Speaker System: Price, Specifications
  7. Commodore Callback 8020 Flip Phone With Sailfish OS Unveiled as 'Digital Detox' Smartphone
  8. WhatsApp Said to Be Developing View-Once Text Messages Feature for iOS App
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Series Key Features Revealed via European Certifications Ahead of Global Debut
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »