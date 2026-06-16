Oppo Reno 16 Pro was launched in China late last month, accompanied by the standard Oppo Reno 16 model. Soon after its China debut, leaks regarding the global versions of the Oppo Reno 16 models started surfacing online, hinting at what the phones might offer. Recently, the Pro model was spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC that powers its Chinese counterpart. Now, three Oppo Reno 16 series phones have appeared on a certification database in the EU, revealing their battery capacities, while also hinting that their launch could be around the corner.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Might Launch Globally With Smaller Batteries

Three Oppo smartphones, bearing the model numbers CPH2865, CPH2863, and CPH2859, have been listed on the EU's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) certification database. While the listings do not mention the names of the three smartphones, these model numbers have previously been spotted on the BIS, Geekbench, and GCF websites as corresponding to the Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, and Oppo Reno 16F, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 16 and Oppo Reno 16 Pro are listed on the website with a 5,820mAh battery, while the Oppo Reno 16F appears with a 6,325mAh cell. However, these are rated capacities of the batteries, which could be marketed as having slightly larger cells. The three smartphones have been awarded Energy Class A. Moreover, the phones could ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

While the standard Oppo Reno 16 model appears with battery endurance per cycle of 63 hours and 9 minutes, the Pro model is listed with 62 hours of battery endurance per cycle. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16F has the longest 75 hours of battery endurance per cycle. The Oppo Reno 16 series handsets will also ship with USB Type-C ports for wired charging.

As previously mentioned, the Oppo Reno 16 series was launched in China on May 25. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the standard model is backed by a 6,700mAh battery. Both handsets support 80W wired fast charging, too. This suggests that the global variants of the two might ship with significantly smaller batteries.