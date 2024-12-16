Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Will Reportedly Use MediaTek's Purported T900 Modem

Google Pixel 10 is expected to be powered by Tensor G5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2024 13:02 IST
Google Pixel 10 is expected to succeed the Pixel 9 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The modem is reportedly based on MediaTek’s M85 generation
  • It could use the 3GPP Release 17 5G or newer specification
  • The Google Pixel 10 series phones may ship with Android 16
Google Pixel 10 series handsets are not expected to arrive until the second half of 2024, but details of the smartphones have already surfaced online. The lineup is expected to include four models such as the base, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold. The purported smartphones are said to come with Tensor G5 chipsets and run on Android 16. The Google Pixel 10 will reportedly be equipped with a new modem. A new report suggests that the Mountain View-based tech giant will feature a modem by MediaTek, which is yet to be released.

Google Pixel 10 MediaTek Modem (Expected)

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to come with a MediaTek T900 modem, according to an Android Authority report. The MediaTek T900 modem, which is yet to be released, is said to be based on MediaTek's M85 generation. The reported modem is said to be using the 3GPP Release 17 5G or newer specification.

The report added that Google considered other modem options as well, including the Snapdragon X75 modem from Qualcomm. Currently, the Tensor chipsets made in collaboration with Samsung use Exynos modems. Notably, the use of new MediaTek modems is expected to improve battery and heating issues in Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 10 Series Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to run on the rumoured Tensor G5 chipset. Recently, it was spotted on Geekbench with the codename “Frankel.” The anticipated octa-core chipset appears to have an ARMv8 architecture, with one prime core clocked at 3.4GHz, five cores clocked at 2.86GHz, and two cores clocked at 2.44GHz. It is expected to feature 12GB of RAM.

On the benchmarking site, the Tensor G5 chipset is seen with Android 15. However, the Google Pixel 10 series handsets will likely run on Android 16 out-of-the-box. The SoC has been listed with 1,323 and 4,004 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

An earlier report suggested that the Google Pixel 10 series will likely include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold handsets. It is said to carry the codenames Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango, respectively.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
