Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 to Offer Improved Camera and Video Features via Upcoming Tensor Chips: Report

The purported Google Pixel 11 with a Tensor G6 chip could offer an on-device version of the cloud-based Night Sight Video With Video Boost feature.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2024 18:59 IST
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 to Offer Improved Camera and Video Features via Upcoming Tensor Chips: Report

The successor to the Pixel 9 (pictured) is expected to be powered by a Tensor G5 chip

Highlights
  • Google's Pixel 11 is expected to debut in 2026 with a Tensor G6 chip
  • It may support an on-device 'Night Sight Video With Video Boost' feature
  • The Pixel 10 may offer support for HDR video recording at 4K/ 60fps
Google Pixel 10 is expected arrive next year as the company's flagship smartphone powered by a next-generation Tensor G5 chipset, and details of the processor recently surfaced online alongside details of its successor. Now, a publication has shared details of new photo and video capabilities likely to arrive on the purported Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series of smartphones, along with new features enabled by generative AI. Meanwhile, a video editing tool that currently requires cloud-based processing might be available as an on-device feature on the Pixel 11.

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 Camera and Generative AI Features

An Android Authority report citing documents from Google's G-Chips division states that the successor to the Pixel 9 will be equipped with a Tensor G5 chipset that will enable support for HDR video recording at 4K/ 60fps — a feature that available on most flagship phones. This is an upgrade over current Pixel phones that only support recording at 4K/ 30fps.  

Google's machine learning technology improvements will also enable support for 100x hybrid zoom support while capturing images and video on the Pixel 11, which is expected to arrive in 2026 with a Tensor G6 chip, according to the publication, which also spotted references to a "next-gen" telephoto camera.

Another camera feature that is reportedly in development for the Pixel 11 is support for a new on-device feature called "Ultra Low Light video" that could improve lighting in videos — Google previously introduced a similar feature called "Night Sight Video With Video Boost" brightens and upscales videos, but it requires the recordings to be uploaded to the cloud.

The Cinematic Blur feature is also said to include support for 4K/ 30fps video recording, alongside a new feature called "video relight" — the company will use its next-generation Tensor G6 chip to enable these features, according to the report.

The company is also working on new generative AI features that will be enabled by the upcoming Tensor G5 chip, and the publication speculates that upcoming handsets will have access to a "Video Generative ML" feature that will let users edit their videos using AI. The report also states that Google's next mobile chipset will be able to run Stable Diffusion-based models on the handset, which could result in faster image generation compared to existing Pixel phones.

Other features that could make their way to Google's handsets include a "Speak to Tweak" feature that might allow users to edit media using voice commands, while "Sketch to Image" might allow users to draw something to generate an image using AI — a feature that will eventually be supported by eligible iPhone models with Apple Intelligence.

  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 11, Tensor G5, Tensor G6, Generative AI, Artificial Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
