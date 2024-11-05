Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 SoC Benchmarks Suggest Only Slight Improvement Over Previous Chip

Google may use a PowerVR DXT GPU on the Tensor G5 SoC.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Tensor G5 chip is expected to launch as the successor to the Tensor G4 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 is likely to get a TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip
  • It reportedly had 1,323 and 4,004 single and multi-core Geekbench scores
  • The chipset is reported to have a PowerVR DXT GPU
Google Pixel 10 series isn't slated to make its debut until late next year but a new leak sheds some light on the benchmarks of its alleged chipset. The company is expected to equip its purported smartphone lineup with the Tensor G5 SoC which might offer only slight upgrades in terms of GPU prowess over the Tensor G4 chip that currently powers the Pixel 9 series. A separate report suggests Google might adopt Imagination Technologies' PowerVR DXT architecture for graphical performance improvements.

Google Tensor G5 Chipset Benchmarks

The Tensor G5 chipset was spotted on the Geekbench browser with several of its specifications listed. It is allegedly codenamed “Frankel” featuring eight cores: one prime core clocked at 3.4GHz, five mid-cores operating at 2.86GHz, and two other cores capped at 2.44GHz. The SoC has an ARMv8 architecture and may be paired with approximately 11.07GB of RAM.

The purported chipset also appears to run on Android 15 OS which has already been released for Pixel smartphones. However, the actual Pixel 10 devices may run on Android 16 out-of-the-box since Google has already confirmed the release timeline of its next Android operating system (OS), and it appears to match the rumoured launch schedule of purported Pixel 10 series.

In the Geekbench 6.3.0 for Android AArch64 cross-platform benchmark, the Tensor G5 chipset had 1,323 and 4,004 single and multi-core scores, respectively. In comparison, its predecessor, the Tensor G4 chip on the Pixel 9 Pro XL (review) scored 1,944 points in the single-core test and 4,667 points in the multi-core tests carried out by Gadgets 360.

New GPU Architecture Still Lags Behind

A separate report by Android Authority suggests that Google might adopt a new PowerVR architecture developed by Imagination Technologies for the Tensor G5's GPU. It is likely to be a two-core DXT-48-1536 GPU clocked at 1.1GHz and boasting 1,536 FP32 FLOPs per clock. The GPU comes with support for scalable ray tracing, Fragment Shading Rate and 2D Dual-Rate Texturing.

The report highlights that this GPU might be at least two generations behind the fastest GPUs in the market, such as the Adreno 830 GPU on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Tensor G5, Google Pixel 10, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

