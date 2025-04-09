Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price to Increase, Upcoming Pixel Fold Models to Get Cheaper: Report

Google's purported Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be $200 (roughly Rs. 17,300) cheaper than the current Pixel 9 Pro Fold model.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2025 12:06 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro is expected to arrive later this year as the successor to the Pixel 9 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL price could rise by $100 over the Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • The company could keep the price of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro unchanged
  • The Pixel 10 Pro Fold price might drop by $200 when it arrives this year
Google Pixel 10 series is expected to succeed the company's current Pixel 9 series of smartphones, and pricing for some models in the upcoming lineup has leaked online. According to a report, the Pixel 10 Pro XL price will be hiked this year, while Google could reduce the cost of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The company is also said to be planning to lower the prices of its foldable phones over the next three years. The impact of the recent US tariffs on China and other countries is yet to be assessed, and these claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

Google Pixel 10 Series Pricing (Expected)

Citing sources familiar with the company's plans, Android Headlines reports that the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will be priced at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,03,900). The current Pixel 9 Pro XL model started at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 95,300) in the US. The price of the standard Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models could remain unchanged, as per the report.

On the other hand, Google could drop the Pixel 10 Pro Fold price to $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1,38,600), which is around $200 (roughly Rs. 17,300) cheaper than the latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold model. The report also claims that Google could lower the price of its future foldable models to $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,29,900) by 2028.

Google will reportedly retain the Pixel "Pro" model alongside the larger "Pro XL" model until the Pixel 13, which is expected to arrive in 2028. The company will continue to launch four models in its lineup every fall, and a Pixel A-series model in the spring, as per the report.

The company also plans to offer the upcoming Pixel 10a, Pixel 11a, and Pixel 12a at the same $499 (roughly Rs. 43,207) price as the current Pixel 9a model, which was launched last month, according to the publication.

It's worth noting that the US recently announced sweeping tariffs on several countries, including China, Vietnam, and India. Smartphone makers like Google produce their devices outside the US, which means that these tariffs could impact the company's purported pricing plans for its handsets over the coming years. As a result, it's best to take these claims with some scepticism — we can expect Google to announce the prices of the Pixel 10 series later this year.

Comments

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Nova Sonic Audio Generation AI Model Released, Can Process Speech in Real-Time
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fails to Break Above $76,700 as Market Dips Amid Tariff Tensions

Comment

