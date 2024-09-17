Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel 10 Series Codename Reportedly Leaks, Suggesting Launch of Four Models Next Year

Smartphones in the Pixel 10 series have reportedly been given the codenames Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango, respectively.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 13:32 IST
Google Pixel 10 series is expected to be the purported successor to Pixel 9 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • The purported Google Pixel 10 series may include four models
  • Pixel 10 is reported to have a codename 'Frankel'
  • Chipset of the Pixel 10 series may be ready for production and testing
Google Pixel 9 series was launched last month and the rumour mill about its successor – the Pixel 10 series – has already kicked into gear. The codenames for the alleged Pixel 10 smartphones have been leaked. The Pixel 10 is said to be codenamed ‘Frankel', while similar names have also been given to other purported handsets in the upcoming series. The leak suggests the launch of four purported models next year, continuing the trend set by the Pixel 9 lineup.

Google Pixel 10 Series Codenames Leak

According to an Android Headlines report, the Google Pixel 10 series will include four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. They have been given the codenames Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango, respectively. The report effectively suggests that Google may again launch a foldable smartphone next year.

This development builds upon previous leaks that revealed the codename of the Google Pixel 9a – the only smartphone from the company which is slated to debut before the Pixel 10 series next year. The Pixel 9a is expected to launch in May next year and may have the codename ‘Tegu'. Like yesteryears, it will join the Pixel 9 series as the company's latest smartphone lineup.

However, Google may change things up next year by offering an older chipset with its affordable Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 10 Chipset

In addition to codenames, a previous report suggested that Google may have completed the design process of the Tensor G5 chipset that will power the Pixel 10 series. It is speculated to have reached the “tape out” stage, which effectively means that the Mountain View-based tech giant can now produce it at a foundry and test it thoroughly.

Unlike the previous four generations which were based on an Exynos chip from Samsung, Tensor G5 is said to be fully developed in-house. It is tipped to be fabricated using TSMC's second-generation 3nm node (N3E), further simplifying the initial N3B process.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 for Eligible Devices: How to Download

