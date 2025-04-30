Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Teased to Get PWM Dimming Rate Upgrades for Mitigating Headaches, Blurred Vision

Pixel 9a's screen features a PWM dimming rate of 240Hz.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 April 2025 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9a (pictured) is the latest addition to the company's Pixel 9 lineup

Highlights
  • Google representative says Pixel 10 may carry fixes for PWM dimming rate
  • It is said to bring improvements to mitigate headaches and blurred vision
  • Competing brands already offer 1920Hz or 2160Hz PWM screens
Google Pixel 10 series is rumoured to be in development. A company official has now teased the upgrades related to the display technology the smartphone could debut with later this year. While the screens in the Pixel 9 series, including the new Pixel 9a, are said to be one of the best in the business, issues related to pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming rate have been widely known, something which the purported Pixel 10 has been promised to fix.

Display Upgrades With Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch (1.080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display with refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 120Hz, and 2,700 nits peak brightness. To excel in display tests, the Pixel phones, along with other handsets from brands such as Apple and Samsung, utilise a technology called PWM dimming. It essentially modulates the light source in displays to create an illusion of difference in brightness levels.

While this is said to help in delivering consistent colours and efficiency, screens with low PWM dimming rate, such as the Pixel 9 lineup with a 240Hz rating, have been known to induce headache, migraine, and even blurred vision.

AndroidCentral questioned a Google official regarding the PWM dimming rate-related issues on Pixel phones, to which they noted that their “teams are aware and investigating this”. Further, the company representative added that users could “expect updates later this year”. Although they did not explicitly specify the devices which will come with the fix, it hints towards potential improvements being made to rectify this issue on the future handsets from the Mountain View-based tech giant, most likely the Google Pixel 10 series.

Interestingly, many Chinese OEMs have been equipping their handsets with high-frequency screens to mitigate this problem. The Xiaomi 15 uses 1920Hz PWM dimming, while the Oppo Find X8 Pro leverages 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming technology. In comparison, even the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a screen featuring a 492Hz PWM rate, which is considerably lower than its Chinese competitors.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
The Bayou OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Comment

