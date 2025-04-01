Technology News
English Edition
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Early Renders Leaked; Suggest Minimal Design Changes From Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to be thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to be in the works with the codename Rango

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders shown in Porcelain colour option
  • The internal screen has a hole punch cutout on the right corner
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold is seen with rounded corners
Google is expected to bring the Pixel 10 series to market in the second half of this year. Like the current Pixel 9 series, the upcoming lineup is expected to include four models — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Most recently, the first set of renders purportedly depicting the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold have leaked online. The foldable device appears to have a similar design as its predecessor.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Looks  Similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Android Headlines, in association with tipster Onleaks, has shared alleged renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold showcasing its design. The renders depict a familiar design language in a cream colour option, and this could be marketed as the same Porcelain colour as its predecessor. The images suggest that the new phone will continue to feature a similar rectangular camera module to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The lenses are arranged vertically in a dual-stage design, and the phone is likely to retain the 48-megapixel rear camera unit of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The alleged Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to have a hole punch cutout on the external display. The bezels on the display appear to be thick and symmetrical. The internal screen has a hole punch cutout on the right corner. The foldable phone is seen with rounded corners.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be slightly thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, measuring 155.2x150.4x5.3mm when unfolded. The existing model measures 155.2x150.2x5.1mm. 

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to be in the works with the codename Rango. It is likely to go official in August this year alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models. The phone is expected to come with a Tensor G5 processor with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It could pack a MediaTek T900 modem and run on Android 16 OS. 

 

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications, Google, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y300 Pro+ With 7,300mAh Battery, 90W Charging Launched Alongside Vivo Y300t

