Google Pixel 9 series is expected to debut with Google's Tensor G4 SoC in October this year. The tech giant's purported in-house mobile processor could bring notable performance upgrades over its predecessor, Tensor G3, which fuels the existing Pixel 8 models. Most recently, benchmarks for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL with Tensor G4 chipset have leaked on the Web. The leak details the specifications of the chipset. It managed to get better scores even though it has fewer cores than the Tensor G3 chipset.

Rozetked leaked the alleged configuration of the Tensor G4 chipset and benchmark test results of the upcoming Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The next generation Tensor chipset is said to have an eight-core configuration with a single prime Cortex-X4 with a peak frequency of 3.1GHz, three Cotrex-A720 at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 capped at 1.95GHz. For context, the existing Google Tensor G3 chipset has a nine-core configuration with a prime core capped at 2.91 GHz. However, despite the reduction in core count, the performance of the new chipset seems to have improved.

As per the leak, the AnTuTu score for the Pixel 9 is 1,071,616. This number is slightly higher than the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8's score of around 9,00,000. The Pixel 9 Pro is tipped to have an AnTuTu score of 1,148,452, while the Pixel 9 Pro scored the highest at 1,176,410.

It is worth noting that this test might have been conducted on the testing version of software and Google could optimise the performance further before the official launch. Therefore, these figures should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 9 series in October. The handset could run on Android 15 and offer satellite connectivity.