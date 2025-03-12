Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Series CAD Renders Leaked; Suggest Triple Cameras on the Base Pixel

The base Pixel 10 could get a telephoto periscope sensor this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 March 2025 09:16 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series CAD Renders Leaked; Suggest Triple Cameras on the Base Pixel

Google Pixel 10 series is the purported successor to the Pixel 9 lineup (pictured)

  • Pixel 10 is reported to feature a third camera lens for the first time
  • Renders suggest Pixel 10 Pro and XL models may have a glossy mid-frame
  • The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro could have similar 6.3-inch displays
Google Pixel 10 series is rumoured to be in development and expected to launch some time later this year. Ahead of their anticipated debut, CAD renders of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL have been leaked. As per the leaked renders, the phones could retain similar design elements and form factor as the Pixel 9 series. However, the renders also show that the base Pixel 10 model could get a third camera lens for the first time ever.

Google Pixel 10 Series CAD Renders

Android Headlines, in collaboration with OnLeaks, shared CAD renders of the purported Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL in subsequent reports. As per the publication, all three models are likely to have similar dimensions as their predecessors. The base Pixel 10 may measure 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm, translating into a difference of 0.1mm when it comes to thickness compared to the Pixel 9.

The same dimensions also apply to the Pixel 10 Pro, which means with a 0.1mm difference, it could be a hair thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro. Both phones are expected to feature 6.3-inch screens although it remains unclear if Google will equip them with different resolution panels as last year. The base Pixel 10 model appears to have a telephoto periscope sensor, which if true, would be a nice addition to the standard Pixel. 

Moving on to the largest phone in the lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, it will reportedly measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm in terms of dimensions, making it 0.1mm shorter than the current Pixel 9 Pro XL model. The phone is speculated to retain the same 6.8-inch screen from the latter, the report suggests.

All three models are expected to get the same differentiating factor as last year, at least when it comes to the design. While the middle frame of the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL appears to be glossy, the purported Pixel 10 could get a matte frame. The most notable change is likely to arrive with the base model as CAD renders suggest it could finally benefit from a third camera sensor.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
