Pixel 9a to Get Tensor G4 SoC From Pixel 9 Series But With an Older Exynos 5300 Modem: Report

Pixel 9a may debut with some important differences compared to the Pixel 9 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 11:10 IST
Pixel 9a to Get Tensor G4 SoC From Pixel 9 Series But With an Older Exynos 5300 Modem: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9a may debut with some important differences compared to the Pixel 9 series

Highlights
  • Pixel 9’s Tensor G4 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging)
  • Pixel 9a is likely to keep Exynos Modem 5300 that was used on Pixel 8
  • IPoP is said to be thicker and hotter than FOPLP
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were unveiled last month at Google's Made By Google event. The latest Pixel series runs on the company's in-house Tensor G4 SoC alongside the Titan M2 security chip. As per a new report, Google is said to use the same Tensor G4 SoC on the upcoming Pixel 9a, but it could be paired with an older Exynos modem, the same found in the Pixel 8 lineup. The Pixel 9a is expected to debut between March and May next year as the most affordable option from the Pixel 9 family.

Pixel 9a to Run on Tensor G4 Chip

A report by Android Authority claims that the new Pixel 9a will run on a different version of the Tensor G4 SoC than the Pixel 9 series. The handset with the code name “tegu” will reportedly have the Exynos 5300 modem, that was used in the Pixel 8 lineup. The Pixel 9 series uses a new Exynos Modem 5400 that offers Satellite SOS support.

The silicon die of the Tensor G4 will reportedly remain unchanged from the Pixel 9 series to the Pixel 9a, but the packaging is said to be different. Similar to the Pixel 8a, the upcoming Pixel A series phone's chip will reportedly use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package). The regular Tensor G4 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging). According to Samsung, the IPoP is thicker and hotter than FOPLP but is cheaper to manufacture.

Cutting costs on the modem is likely to allow Google to sell the Pixel 9a at the same or lower price point compared to its predecessors.

A recent leak suggested that the Pixel 9a will debut with a completely different design than the older A series Pixels as well as the Pixel 9 series. It could feature a redesigned rear panel and debut between March and May next year.

 

Nithya P Nair
Pixel 9a to Get Tensor G4 SoC From Pixel 9 Series But With an Older Exynos 5300 Modem: Report
