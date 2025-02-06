Technology News
Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix

The issue has been in the official Google tracker since April 2024.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 15:31 IST
Google Pixel’s Random Stuttering Woes May End Soon as Developer Finds Custom Kernel Fix

Google’s random stuttering issues even affects its Pixel 9 Pro XL (pictured)

Highlights
  • Software stuttering or micro stutters have been a long-standing Pixel iss
  • A developer has found a fix in the form of a custom kernel
  • Google will hopefully incorporate this fix soon
Google's Pixel smartphones have excelled with AI tricks, yet software performance has consistently been a challenge. Stuttering or microstutters have always been a problem with Pixel devices, going back to the Pixel 6 series. However, new and updated hardware (like on the latest Pixel 9 series) somehow manages to make up for what is known to be a kernel-related issue. There's even a recent thread on Google's official Issue Tracker, which has been up since April 2024 (along with two other duplicates) that has pointed out the same, with no resolution from Google in sight. Finally, a developer decided to take things into his own hands and has come up with a fix that should hopefully be incorporated in Google's official software channels for everyone.

A developer, Sultan Alsawaf, who offers a custom kernel for some Pixel models, seems to have found a solution to the Pixel's micro stutters. The developer claims that it is basically a bandwidth management problem. This has to do with the incorrect use of “lock” or “turn-taking rule,” which limits the number of OS queries on a specific path.

He claims that Google uses the term “lock” incorrectly, as it is not strict enough in practice (btsdev->lock vs a mutex_lock). This allows an excessive number of operating system items to share the same path at any given time, akin to a traffic jam caused by too many vehicles clogging a street. This, according to the developer, chokes up the operating system, leading to stuttering at random instances. This is a topic we have previously discussed in our Pixel reviews.

The developer also claims that he has found a fix that has been implemented in his custom kernel that can be flashed on supported devices. The fix implements the right use of “lock” which actually limits the number of OS items, avoiding overloading and more precise bandwidth calculations to the CPU for processing.

Alsawaf has already sent Google his fix for the issue. So, hopefully, Google implements the kernel changes in a future update for all its Pixel smartphones. Those interested in flashing the developer's custom kernel can also go ahead with the same, but it comes with a clear risk of wiping your data or ending up with a bricked phone. Therefore, it is advisable to simply wait for Google to deliver an official fix.

 

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
