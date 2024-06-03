Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Support Page Goes Live Suggesting Imminent Launch

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is expected to be a refreshed version of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (pictured) was initially unveiled in August 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch FE may support 5W wireless charging
  • The smartwatch could launch alongside a Galaxy Watch Ultra model
  • The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch Ultra may launch on July 10
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE could launch later this year as a more affordable offering than the anticipated Galaxy Watch 7 series. It is expected to be a refreshed version of the Galaxy Watch 4, which was unveiled in August 2021. Details about the smartwatch have previously surfaced online. Recently, support pages for a new Samsung Galaxy Watch went live on some regional official Samsung websites. The model numbers on the pages are expected to represent the purported Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launch

Official support pages of a Samsung Galaxy Watch with the model number SM-R861 have gone live on the UK and Latin America Samsung websites. This model number was previously spotted on the TDRA website where it was listed with the Galaxy Watch FE moniker. The support pages suggest an imminent launch.

An earlier report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is expected to be a refreshed version of the 2021 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It is tipped to be available as an affordable offering in South Korea, the US, and other global markets. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is also expected to come with support for 5W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 series next month. The company has yet to announce the date but previous reports suggest that Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year could be held on July 10. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also expected to be introduced at this event.

Notably, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch Ultra with support for 10W charging during the upcoming launch event. It may come with a 1.5-inch diameter display, a rotating bezel, and a squarish design with rounded edges.

