Google is speculated to offer emergency satellite connectivity on the Pixel 9 series. A Samsung Exynos 5400 modem integrated into the company's rumoured next-generation Tensor G4 chipset is believed to enable satellite access on Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Google is yet to reveal any details related to the purported feature, but a new leak gives us a look at how the satellite connectivity system will work on the Pixel 9 series. The UI indicates animations will help guide users to move their phones to connect to a nearby active satellite.

Nail Sadykov (@Nail_Sadykov) has leaked a video on X (formerly Twitter) offering a look at the interface Android will provide to users when they attempt to connect to a satellite. As shown in the video, the UI will instruct users to point the phone to a satellite. Users have to keep the satellite icon inside the circle to ensure a connection. This UI can be minimised into a floating window to see other apps and stay connected with satellite while texting with emergency services, according to Sadykov.

Here's a first look at the Android Satellite Pointing UI



To connect via satellite you need to "move your phone to center the satellite in the circle". This UI can be minimized into a floating window which can be useful to stay connected while you texting with emergency services pic.twitter.com/V0cKY8BJ5c — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) April 15, 2024

The tipster further claims that users will see a notification from Satellite SOS that asks them to "get a clear view of sky by avoiding buildings, trees and mountains". This is to ensure that the signal from the satellite isn't interrupted by obstacles.

A recent report citing a Google insider claimed that satellite connectivity is coming to the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold 2, and Google's rumoured 5G tablet. The Pixel 9 family could be the first to support Android's native satellite implementation.

Google will reportedly partner with T-Mobile to offer satellite connectivity features integrated with Android 15. It may add other providers later. The Tensor G4 chipset's new Samsung Exynos 5400 modem is said to provide an upgraded software stack to enable satellite-based communication. The satellite link will reportedly allow for texting. Users will be asked basic questions with predefined answers to identify the emergency situation.

