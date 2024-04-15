Technology News
Google Pixel 9 could leverage Samsung's Exynos Modem 5400 and Tensor G4 chipset to enable satellite connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2024 11:47 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 8 series runs on Google's Tensor G3 chipset

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Fold 2 is expected to run on the all-new Tensor G4 SoC
  • This feature will be reportedly initially powered by T-Mobile
  • Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October
Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 8a next month during its annual I/O event, but smartphone enthusiasts are already looking forward to the debut of the Pixel 9 series this fall. The vanilla Pixel 9 appeared in a new set of CAD-based renders recently and a new leak shows that Google might have some big plans for its flagship smartphone series this year. The tech giant will reportedly add satellite connectivity to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The feature, similar to Apple's Emergency SOS feature, is said to land on Pixel Fold 2 and a 5G-enabled Pixel Tablet as well.

Known tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, in an Android Authority report citing a Google insider, claimed that the Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 chipset will come with a new Samsung Modem 5400, which will be "faster and more power-efficient" than the Samsung 5300 modem paired with Pixel 8's Tensor G3 SoC. The new modem will reportedly have an upgraded software stack to offer better stability. This would make the Pixel 9 series the first to support Android's native satellite implementation in Android 15. This feature will be reportedly initially powered by T-Mobile in collaboration with SpaceX. Other providers could join later.

Google's Pixel Fold 2 is also expected to run on the all-new Tensor G4 chipset, which will first debut on the Pixel 9 series. Additionally, the company is reportedly working on a 5G tablet, codenamed “clementine,” with the same chipset and modem. These two devices are thus anticipated to come with the new satellite connectivity. The satellite link will reportedly allow for texting. Additionally, a special “Satellite Gateway” app will allow for easy communications with emergency services via a feature called “Emergency SOS.”

Further, the report states that users will be asked basic questions to identify the emergency situation. Users are likely to get an option to notify their emergency contacts and message emergency services to get the help they need. Questions might also include predefined answers to choose from to make the process quicker.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series in October. The handset is expected to run on Android 15 and offer upgrades over last year's Pixel 8 lineup.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
