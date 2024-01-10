Google's useful call screening feature for Pixel smartphones could soon be available in more countries — including India — according to details spotted by a user on Reddit. The feature that transcribes calls from unknown and spam callers is currently available in select countries and languages, but the company is now tipped to add support for over 10 more languages and regions in the future. It is currently unclear whether the expanded rollout will offer access to the automatic call screening feature that is available to users in the US.

Reddit user u/Yuval17G (via Android Police) states that they were able to enable the Google Pixel Call Screening feature on a rooted OnePlus 7 running on a custom version of Android 14 called AOSPA (Paranoid Android) along with another root-related module called GappsMod. After enabling the relevant call screening flags, the user claims that they were able to download Hindi language packages and get the feature to work on their smartphone.

Screenshots of the call screening feature running in Hindi

Photo Credit: Reddit/ Yuval17G

According to screenshots shared by the user, Google appears to have added English (India) and Hindi (India) to the languages supported by the call screening feature. The discovery of previously unsupported languages suggests that the company could be planning on introducing the feature on Pixel smartphones in India in the coming months. The user claims that their friend was also able to enable the feature on a Redmi Note 8, but did not provide additional details.

The post on Reddit also includes a list of other languages and regions where Pixel Call Screening might soon be available. These include English (Singapore), French (Belgium and Switzerland), German (Belgium, Austria, Switzerland), Italian (Switzerland and Italy), Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (US/ EE.UU).

It's worth noting that while the user managed to use a rooted smartphone to enable the feature and the languages were available, the company is yet to make an announcement related to the expansion of call screening in other languages and regions. It is likely to arrive in the form of a Pixel Feature Drop — the next one is anticipated to land in March, and we can expect to find out more details in the coming weeks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.