Technology News

Google Pixel Call Screening Feature Said to Arrive in India and Other Countries Soon

Pixel owners in India and many other regions might soon be able to enable the call screening feature in their own language.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 12:16 IST
Google Pixel Call Screening Feature Said to Arrive in India and Other Countries Soon

Photo Credit: Google

Google offers a more advanced, automated version of its call screening feature in the US

Highlights
  • Google may soon add support for screening calls on Pixel phones in India
  • The feature is also tipped to roll out to many other regions
  • Google is yet to announce plans to expand availability of the feature
Advertisement

Google's useful call screening feature for Pixel smartphones could soon be available in more countries — including India — according to details spotted by a user on Reddit. The feature that transcribes calls from unknown and spam callers is currently available in select countries and languages, but the company is now tipped to add support for over 10 more languages and regions in the future. It is currently unclear whether the expanded rollout will offer access to the automatic call screening feature that is available to users in the US.

Reddit user u/Yuval17G (via Android Police) states that they were able to enable the Google Pixel Call Screening feature on a rooted OnePlus 7 running on a custom version of Android 14 called AOSPA (Paranoid Android) along with another root-related module called GappsMod. After enabling the relevant call screening flags, the user claims that they were able to download Hindi language packages and get the feature to work on their smartphone.

pixel call screen india reddit yuval17g pixel call screening

Screenshots of the call screening feature running in Hindi
Photo Credit: Reddit/ Yuval17G

 

According to screenshots shared by the user, Google appears to have added English (India) and Hindi (India) to the languages supported by the call screening feature. The discovery of previously unsupported languages suggests that the company could be planning on introducing the feature on Pixel smartphones in India in the coming months. The user claims that their friend was also able to enable the feature on a Redmi Note 8, but did not provide additional details.

The post on Reddit also includes a list of other languages and regions where Pixel Call Screening might soon be available. These include English (Singapore), French (Belgium and Switzerland), German (Belgium, Austria, Switzerland), Italian (Switzerland and Italy), Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (US/ EE.UU).

It's worth noting that while the user managed to use a rooted smartphone to enable the feature and the languages were available, the company is yet to make an announcement related to the expansion of call screening in other languages and regions. It is likely to arrive in the form of a Pixel Feature Drop — the next one is anticipated to land in March, and we can expect to find out more details in the coming weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Pixel Call Screening, Google Pixel features, Pixel drop, Call screening India, Pixel call screening India, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 to Start on January 14 With Discounts on iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, More
Crypto Price Today: BTC, ETH Maintains Profits, Fake News About ETF Approvals Rattles Overall Market

Related Stories

Google Pixel Call Screening Feature Said to Arrive in India and Other Countries Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  2. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  3. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Offers on iPhone, Pixel
  4. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Have Leaked Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  6. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series Promised to Get 3 Years of Android Version Upgrades
  8. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  9. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  10. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera Teased to Launch in India in January
  2. CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils Concept Keyboard, Mouse That Harvest Mechanical Energy for Charging
  3. Google Pixel Call Screening Feature Said to Arrive in India and Other Countries Soon
  4. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs With Dolby Vision, Game Master 2.0 Support Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Crypto Price Today: BTC, ETH Maintains Profits, Fake News About ETF Approvals Rattles Overall Market
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 to Start on January 14 With Discounts on iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, More
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Lenovo Tab M11 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp Working on Theme Colours; Rolling Out Sticker Editor Feature on Latest iOS Beta: Report
  10. Hogwarts Legacy Sold Over 22 Million Copies in 2023, WB Claims; More Harry Potter Games in Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »