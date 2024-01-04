Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are receiving fixes for a handful of bugs related to the camera app and the user interface with the January monthly update that is rolling out to eligible Pixel smartphones. The latest update is available for Google's smartphones going back to the Pixel 5. Google's first-generation Pixel Tablet will also receive the January update with a fix for a bug that prevented users from exiting the Setup Wizard, according to the company.

The January update began rolling out on Wednesday to the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. Owners of the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet — the company's first foldable phone and tablet — are also receiving the update. After installing the update, you should see the security patch updated to January 5, 2024.

According to the company's changelog for the update, the latest update includes a fix for a bug that caused the camera to crash in certain conditions on all supported phones from the Google Pixel 5 to the Pixel 8 Pro. Another glitch that showed a black wallpaper on the home screen on some occasions has also been fixed on the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 8 series.

The latest update is a 26.58MB download on the Pixel 8

Meanwhile, a bug that displayed a black screen when the video is playing in certain conditions on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Some users were unable to exit the Setup Wizard on the Pixel Tablet in some scenarios due to a bug which has now been fixed, according to Google's changelog.

If you haven't received a notification to update your Pixel phone, you can navigate to Settings > System > System Update and then tap Check for update. While this is Google's first update of the year 2024 for Pixel phones, the company is expected to release the Android 14 "QPR2" — with the next Pixel Feature Drop — in March, with new features for supported Pixel smartphones.

