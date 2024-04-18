Technology News

Google Pixel 8a Leaks in New Renders, Shows Off Four Colour Options

Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2024 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @MysteryLupin

Pixel 8a is shown in multiple angles in all the colours that Google plans to offer it in

Google's first new Pixel of the year — Google Pixel 8a — is anticipated to be unveiled at the upcoming I/O event. Just a month before the annual developer event, more Pixel 8a renders have leaked once again. The new renders show the handset from multiple angles in four colour options. As per the renders, which appear to be marketing material, the Pixel 8a could carry the design language of last year's Pixel 8 series.

Tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) posted alleged images of the upcoming Pixel 8a on X (formerly Twitter) showing off the phone from multiple angles. The pictures don't disclose any specifications of the handset, though they show the design in better quality than previous leaked images. The renders affirm the phone's design with a hole-punch display, rounded corners, noticeable bezels, and a dual rear camera unit, which we have been seeing for months.

The renders suggests black, beige, blue and green colour options for the Pixel 8a. These colourways are likely to be known as Porcelain (beige), Bay (blue), Mint (green), and Obsidian (black). It seems to follow the design language of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8a is expected to launch during the Google I/O event on May 14. As per past leaks, it could feature a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. It is said to measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

The Pixel 8a will reportedly come with a price tag of EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 51,000) in the UK for the base variant with 128GB storage. The 256GB storage version could be priced at EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000).

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
