Crypto Price Today: BTC, ETH Maintains Profits, Fake News About ETF Approvals Rattles Overall Market

In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has reduced by $835 (roughly Rs. 69,432).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 11:47 IST
Crypto Price Today: BTC, ETH Maintains Profits, Fake News About ETF Approvals Rattles Overall Market

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The capitalisation of the sector presently stands at $1.71 trillion

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Solana saw gains
  • Shiba Inu, Litecoin recorded profits
  • ZCash, Dash are both trading in losses
Bitcoin on Wednesday, December 10 reflected a minor loss of 1.71 percent. This price drop however, did not spell doom for the asset, as it continued to trade at $45,917 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has reduced by $835 (roughly Rs. 69,432). The volatility in BTC pricing was triggered by an interesting turn of events regarding the BTC ETFs that are awaiting approvals from the SEC in the US.

“In one of the most interesting turn of events in crypto history, SEC's official twitter posted last night that SEC has approved all of the spot Bitcoin ETFs. A few minutes later SEC chief Gary Gensler tweeting that SEC's official twitter account has been hacked and the approval news is not true. Many security lawyers have now been calling for the SEC to investigate itself for market manipulation due to this event,” the CoinSwitch Market Desk told Gadgets360. Bitcoin price, during this time, escalated to over $48,000 (roughly Rs. 39.9 lakh) then dropped to $45,000 (roughly Rs. 37.4 lakh) and finally settled at its current value.

Ether managed to mint a gain of 1.62 percent despite the market's volatility. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $2,346 (roughly Rs. 1.95 lakh).

“Ethereum had an ETF dress rehearsal yesterday, and continued pumping even as the ETF news turned out to be false. This upward momentum positively affected associated tokens. Top ETH staking provider Lido Finance (LDO) soared by 18 percent, while Layer 2 solutions such as Arbitrum's ARB saw a four percent increase, and Optimism's OP surged by three percent,” the CoinSwitch markets desk added.

With BTC and ETH taking different trajectories, the crypto chart was clearly divided. Tether, Binance Coin, Solana, USD Coin, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin tagged behind Ether on the profit-making side of the crypto market.

Leo, Bitcoin SV, Iota, Qtum, and Braintrust also registered gains.

The overall crypto market valuation dipped by 0.66 percent in the last 24 hours. The capitalisation of the sector presently stands at $1.71 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,42,22,839 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

“This ETF fever has stirred both speculation and caution within the broader cryptocurrency landscape. Ethereum faced significant pressure, touching a 32-month low against Bitcoin amidst growing anticipation surrounding Bitcoin ETFs,” said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX in conversation with Gadgets360.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies trading in losses alongside BTC include Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Tron, Polkadot, Polygon, and Chainlink among others.

Industry experts have predicted that the volatility would continue for the rest of this week and advice investors to exercise caution.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
Crypto Price Today: BTC, ETH Maintains Profits, Fake News About ETF Approvals Rattles Overall Market
