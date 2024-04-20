Google Pixel 8a is likely to be launched by the company next month at its annual Google I/O 2024 event, and details of the smartphone have been leaked several times over the past few weeks. The purported Pixel 8a price has also been spotted online, and it looks like customers will have to pay a slightly higher amount to purchase Google's most affordable Pixel 8-series smartphone this year. The successor to last year's Pixel 7a is also expected to receive some AI-related (artificial intelligence) features.

Google Pixel 8a price (rumoured)

PassionateGeekz reports that the price of the Pixel 8a in Canada — where the phone was listed by a retailer — will be CAD 708.99 (roughly Rs. 42,830) for the 128GB storage configuration, while the 256GB variant will cost CAD 792.99 (roughly Rs. 47,900). The publication did not reveal the name of the Canadian retailer that listed both variants of the Pixel 8a.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a will cost between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 more than its predecessor — the Pixel 7a — in India, according to the report. Readers might recall that Google launched the Pixel 7a in May 2023, priced at Rs. 43,999 for the sole 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Google Pixel 8a specifications (rumoured)

Google is likely to equip the Pixel 8a with its Tensor G3 chip that powers the Pixel 8 series of smartphones, which enables support for AI models on the smartphone. However, it is currently unclear whether the Pixel 8a will offer the same compatibility as te more expensive Pixel 8a modes It could be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to offer 5G and 4G LTE connectivity, just like last year's model.

The upcoming Pixel 8a is tipped to arrive with a dual camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The smartphone is also said to measure 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, which is similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. This year's model is also expected to have an IP rating for dust and water resistance, and offer support for wireless charging.

