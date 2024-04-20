Pixel 9 Pro hands on images have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's next Pixel phone. This year, the company is tipped to launch a third model — the Pixel 9 Pro XL — which means the Pixel 9 Pro won't be the largest handset in the lineup. The purported Pixel 9 Pro is shown with a redesigned camera layout. The handset is also expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera, which is also seen in the leaked image.

Images of the purported Pixel 9 Pro were published by Rozetked (in Russian, via GSMArena) earlier this week. One of the images shows the handset's rear panel, with an oval-shaped camera island. Previous reports have suggested that the Pixel 9 series will drop the 'visor' camera module in favour of a simpler camera island, and the leaked images appear to corroborate those claims.

Pixel 9 Pro (left) is seen next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max (middle)

Photo Credit: Rozetked

The publication has also shared an image of the Pixel 9 Pro next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Readers might recall that the successors to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are tipped to be smaller in size (like the iPhone 15) compared to last year's models, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a larger screen, like Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Meanwhile, one of the leaked images shows the Pixel 9 Pro in "fastboot" mode, a part of the bootloader that is used to flash system images on the phone. As per the image, the Pixel 9 Pro will be equipped with 166GB of LPDDR5 RAM from Micron, and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

According to a recent report, the Pixel 9 series and the rumoured Pixel Pro Fold could arrive with support for a Samsung modem with support for satellite communications during emergencies. A recent beta version of the Google app for beta testers appeared to confirm the Pixel 9 series moniker while also suggesting these models will feature a custom animation. More details are expected to arrive ahead of the expected debut of these handsets later this year.

