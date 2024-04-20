Technology News

Google Pixel 9 Pro Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Next to iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pixel 9 Pro is expected to debut with a periscope camera that is housed in a revamped rear camera island and the phone has now been spotted in live images.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2024 12:49 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Next to iPhone 15 Pro Max

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @onleaks

Google Pixel 9 (pictured) leaked images suggest a redesigned camera island

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro images have been leaked online
  • These leaked images show the handset from various angles
  • The Pixel 9 Pro is tipped to debut alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL
Advertisement

Pixel 9 Pro hands on images have leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's next Pixel phone. This year, the company is tipped to launch a third model — the Pixel 9 Pro XL — which means the Pixel 9 Pro won't be the largest handset in the lineup. The purported Pixel 9 Pro is shown with a redesigned camera layout. The handset is also expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera, which is also seen in the leaked image.

Images of the purported Pixel 9 Pro were published by Rozetked (in Russian, via GSMArena) earlier this week. One of the images shows the handset's rear panel, with an oval-shaped camera island. Previous reports have suggested that the Pixel 9 series will drop the 'visor' camera module in favour of a simpler camera island, and the leaked images appear to corroborate those claims.

pixel 9 pro rozetked pixel 9 pro

Pixel 9 Pro (left) is seen next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max (middle)
Photo Credit: Rozetked

 

The publication has also shared an image of the Pixel 9 Pro next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Readers might recall that the successors to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are tipped to be smaller in size (like the iPhone 15) compared to last year's models, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a larger screen, like Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

 Meanwhile, one of the leaked images shows the Pixel 9 Pro in "fastboot" mode, a part of the bootloader that is used to flash system images on the phone. As per the image, the Pixel 9 Pro will be equipped with 166GB of LPDDR5 RAM from Micron, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. 

According to a recent report, the Pixel 9 series and the rumoured Pixel Pro Fold could arrive with support for a Samsung modem with support for satellite communications during emergencies. A recent beta version of the Google app for beta testers appeared to confirm the Pixel 9 series moniker while also suggesting these models will feature a custom animation. More details are expected to arrive ahead of the expected debut of these handsets later this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro specifications, Pixel 9 Pro design, Pixel 9 series, Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Elon Musk Postpones India Visit Due to 'Very Heavy Tesla Obligations'

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Pro Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Next to iPhone 15 Pro Max
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Solar Red With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Xiaomi's HyperOS Is Now Coming to the Redmi Note 13 Series in India
  3. Why Elon Musk Postponed His India Visit to Later in the Year
  4. Itel S24 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Main Camera, SoC Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Pro Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Next to iPhone 15 Pro Max
  2. Elon Musk Postpones India Visit Due to 'Very Heavy Tesla Obligations'
  3. Bitcoin ‘Halving’ Software Update Cuts Supply of New Tokens in Threat to Miners
  4. Xiaomi 14 Series 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools in Testing, Could Debut This Year: Report
  5. Redmi Note 13 5G Series HyperOS Update Based on Android 14 Begins Rolling Out in India
  6. YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Support for 8K Resolution Videos on the Meta Quest
  7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Debut as First Snapdragon X Elite Laptop
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench
  9. Itel S24 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Come With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 SoC
  10. BWA Lays Down Self-Regulatory Guidelines on Token Listings for Indian Crypto Exchanges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »