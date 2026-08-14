Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and other global markets on August 12, during the Made by Google event. Along with its new smartphones, smartwatch, and first Bluetooth tracker, the Mountain View-based tech giant also unveiled new features for old and new Android devices. On the sidelines of the launch event, the company showcased the new Tap to Send functionality, which allows users to bring their Pixel phone close to another Pixel handset to share contact information, photos, videos, and other media files. The feature appears to be similar to Apple's AirDrop, which also lets iPhone users tap the top of their handsets to share photos and videos.

Google Starts Rolling Out Tap to Send Feature to Select Pixel Phones

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the launch of the new Tap to Send functionality. Google has started rolling out the new feature to Pixel 6 and newer smartphones, including the latest Google Pixel 11 lineup. The Tap to Send feature lets users share their contact information, photos, videos, and media files with other Pixel owners using Quick Share.

Google's Tap to Send feature uses Quick Share and NFC to transfer files

Photo Credit: Google

Users can bring their eligible Pixel devices close or tap the phones together to quickly share the intended file. Instead of sending files and contact information over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, Google Tap to Send utilises the Quick Share infrastructure to send files, along with Near Field Communication (NFC). Users can initiate a two-way exchange of contact when they are on their phone's home screen by bringing the devices closer.

On the other hand, they can transfer photos and videos from their handset's Share Sheet. From the Share Sheet, users can simply tap the two eligible Google Pixel phones together, and the transfer will begin automatically. As previously mentioned, the feature resembles Apple's AirDrop feature, which also lets users wirelessly transfer photos and videos within the Apple ecosystem.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has confirmed that, in addition to Pixel devices, the new Tap to Send feature will also be rolled out to other Android phones. The company announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 will receive the functionality, while other Android devices will get the update later this year.