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Google's New Tap to Send Feature Brings an AirDrop-Like Experience to Pixel Phones

Google is rolling out the Tap to Send feature to Pixel 6 and new smartphones.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 16:26 IST
Google's New Tap to Send Feature Brings an AirDrop-Like Experience to Pixel Phones

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Tap to Send feature users Quick Share to send files

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will receive the feature soon
  • Google will roll out Tap to Send to other Android phones this year
  • Google Tap to Send feature is similar to Apple’s AirDrop
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Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and other global markets on August 12, during the Made by Google event. Along with its new smartphones, smartwatch, and first Bluetooth tracker, the Mountain View-based tech giant also unveiled new features for old and new Android devices. On the sidelines of the launch event, the company showcased the new Tap to Send functionality, which allows users to bring their Pixel phone close to another Pixel handset to share contact information, photos, videos, and other media files. The feature appears to be similar to Apple's AirDrop, which also lets iPhone users tap the top of their handsets to share photos and videos.

Google Starts Rolling Out Tap to Send Feature to Select Pixel Phones

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the launch of the new Tap to Send functionality. Google has started rolling out the new feature to Pixel 6 and newer smartphones, including the latest Google Pixel 11 lineup. The Tap to Send feature lets users share their contact information, photos, videos, and media files with other Pixel owners using Quick Share.

google tap to share google inline Google Tap to Send

Google's Tap to Send feature uses Quick Share and NFC to transfer files
Photo Credit: Google

 

Users can bring their eligible Pixel devices close or tap the phones together to quickly share the intended file. Instead of sending files and contact information over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, Google Tap to Send utilises the Quick Share infrastructure to send files, along with Near Field Communication (NFC). Users can initiate a two-way exchange of contact when they are on their phone's home screen by bringing the devices closer.

On the other hand, they can transfer photos and videos from their handset's Share Sheet. From the Share Sheet, users can simply tap the two eligible Google Pixel phones together, and the transfer will begin automatically. As previously mentioned, the feature resembles Apple's AirDrop feature, which also lets users wirelessly transfer photos and videos within the Apple ecosystem.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has confirmed that, in addition to Pixel devices, the new Tap to Send feature will also be rolled out to other Android phones. The company announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 will receive the functionality, while other Android devices will get the update later this year.

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Further reading: Google Tap to Send, Google Pixel 11 Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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