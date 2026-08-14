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iQOO Buds India Launch Set for August 20, Design and Amazon Availability Teased

iQOO Buds TWS earphones will be launched alongside the iQOO Z11.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 16:17 IST
iQOO Buds India Launch Set for August 20, Design and Amazon Availability Teased

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Buds is teased in a black shade

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Highlights
  • iQOO Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will launch in India soon
  • The official poster reveals the design and colourway of the iQOO Buds
  • The post is shown with the tagline “Engineered for Every Beat"
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iQOO Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are all set to hit the Indian market next week, the Vivo sub-brand confirmed on Friday. The earphones will be available for purchase through Amazon in the country. The official poster reveals the design and colourway of the upcoming earphones. The earphones will be launched alongside the iQOO Z11 smartphone, which is already teased to boast a 7,050mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The handset will also go on sale via Amazon.

iQOO Buds India Launch Date Announced

iQOO, in an X post and media release, announced that the iQOO Buds earphones are scheduled to launch in India on August 20. The earphones are confirmed to go on sale via Amazon.

The teaser shared by iQOO shows the iQOO Buds in a black colourway, though the company could bring other shades as well. They have an in-ear design and an oval-shaped charging case. The iQOO branding is placed prominently on the charging case.

The post is shown with the tagline “Engineered for Every Beat.” There is no further information available on the iQOO Buds' key specifications.

The iQOO Buds TWS earphones will be launched alongside the iQOO Z11 smartphone in India. The upcoming phone is confirmed to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset and several AI-based features, including AI Captions and AI Creation. It will have a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 93.82 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness.

The iQOO Z11 will come with a 7,050mAh battery, and it will be priced under Rs. 40,000 in India. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via Amazon in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colour options.

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Further reading: iQOO Buds, iQOO Buds Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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