Pova AI Buds Pro were launched in India on Friday as the company's latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The earbuds offer up to 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). They have an eight-microphone array with a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), and dual-device connectivity. The Tecno sub-brand says its latest TWS offering supports AI-powered features like voice recordings, transcriptions, and recording summaries. The Pova AI Buds Pro are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of total battery life.

Pova AI Buds Pro Price in India, Availability

The price of the Pova AI Buds Pro in India is set at Rs. 14,999. As part of an introductory offer, they will be available for purchase at a lower price of Rs. 12,499 for a limited time. Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 bank discount along with no-cost EMI options

The TWS earbuds will go on sale in the country starting August 22 at 12pm via Amazon India and Flipkart.

Pova AI Buds Pro Features, Specifications

Tecno says the POVA AI Buds Pro have a dual-tone charging case, which includes a dedicated red Quick Note button. As per the company, this feature allows users to start recording audio directly from the earbuds. The earphones can offer up to four hours of onboard storage for recordings.

The buds also have an AI Meeting Summary feature, which can transcribe conversations and generate summaries. There is real-time translation support for 78 languages. The brand emphasises that users will maintain control over their recordings, transcripts, and summaries.

For calls, the Pova AI Buds Pro are equipped with an eight-microphone array alongside a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU). They also support up to 48dB Hybrid ANC.

The Pova earphones support the dual-device pairing feature and are claimed to provide up to 40 hours of total playback time with the charging case. The case supports USB Type-C wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging. They have an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance.