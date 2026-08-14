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  • Pova AI Buds Pro Launched in India With AI Powered Real Time Translation, 48dB Hybrid ANC: Price, Specifications

Pova AI Buds Pro Launched in India With AI-Powered Real-Time Translation, 48dB Hybrid ANC: Price, Specifications

Pova AI Buds Pro support an AI Meeting Summary feature, which can transcribe conversations and generate summaries.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 16:58 IST
Pova AI Buds Pro Launched in India With AI-Powered Real-Time Translation, 48dB Hybrid ANC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Pova

The Pova TWS earbuds support dual-device pairing and wireless charging

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Highlights
  • Pova AI Buds Pro come with up to 48dB of hybrid ANC
  • They support AI features like real-time translation and summaries
  • Sales for the TWS earbuds begin on August 22
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Pova AI Buds Pro were launched in India on Friday as the company's latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The earbuds offer up to 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). They have an eight-microphone array with a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), and dual-device connectivity. The Tecno sub-brand says its latest TWS offering supports AI-powered features like voice recordings, transcriptions, and recording summaries. The Pova AI Buds Pro are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of total battery life.

Pova AI Buds Pro Price in India, Availability

The price of the Pova AI Buds Pro in India is set at Rs. 14,999. As part of an introductory offer, they will be available for purchase at a lower price of Rs. 12,499 for a limited time. Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 bank discount along with no-cost EMI options

The TWS earbuds will go on sale in the country starting August 22 at 12pm via Amazon India and Flipkart.

Pova AI Buds Pro Features, Specifications

Tecno says the POVA AI Buds Pro have a dual-tone charging case, which includes a dedicated red Quick Note button. As per the company, this feature allows users to start recording audio directly from the earbuds. The earphones can offer up to four hours of onboard storage for recordings.

The buds also have an AI Meeting Summary feature, which can transcribe conversations and generate summaries. There is real-time translation support for 78 languages. The brand emphasises that users will maintain control over their recordings, transcripts, and summaries.

For calls, the Pova AI Buds Pro are equipped with an eight-microphone array alongside a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU). They also support up to 48dB Hybrid ANC.

The Pova earphones support the dual-device pairing feature and are claimed to provide up to 40 hours of total playback time with the charging case. The case supports USB Type-C wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging. They have an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Pova AI Buds Pro, Pova AI Buds Pro Price in India, Pova AI Buds Pro Features, Pova AI Buds Pro Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Pova AI Buds Pro Launched in India With AI-Powered Real-Time Translation, 48dB Hybrid ANC: Price, Specifications
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