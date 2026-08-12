Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold was launched in India on Wednesday as the Mountain View-based tech giant's next-generation book-style foldable. The foldable was launched in India and other global markets along with the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel Watch 5. The new Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by the tech giant's new Tensor G6 chipset, along with 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 48-megapixel primary shooter. It also features two 10-megapixel cameras on the foldable and cover displays for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,86,999. The smartphone is offered in a single configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The book-style foldable is available for pre-order in India via Amazon and the Google India online store. The smartphone is offered in a single Olive colourway.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold ships with the latest Android 17 out of the box. The tech giant promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security and Pixel Drop updates. The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is equipped with an 8-inch (2,076 x 2,152 pixels) OLED Super Actua Flex display on the inside, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 372 ppi pixel density, 16 million colours, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, and HDR support.

It also sports a 6.5-inch (1,080 x 2,342 pixels) OLED Super Actua cover display, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, along with the same peak brightness, colour gamut, refresh rate, and HDR support as the foldable display. While the foldable screen gets an ultra-thin glass cover, the cover display features an “ultra-durable” ceramic cover glass. The tech giant claims that the phone ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable is equipped with Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, along with a Titan M3 security coprocessor.

For optics, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main shooter, a 10.5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 127-degree field of view, and a 10.8-megapixel (f/3.1) telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with two 10-megapixel (f/2.2) cameras, one each on the cover display and the inner screen, for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold packs a 4,806mAh battery, which is claimed to provide more than 24 hours of battery life. The smartphone is claimed to charge from 0 to 50 percent in about 30 minutes with a 30W charging adapter. The foldable also supports up to 25W wireless fast charging. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and NavIC. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 155.2x76x10.1mm (folded) and 155.2x150.4x5mm (unfolded), while weighing about 239g.