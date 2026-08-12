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  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched in India With 8 Inch Super Actua Flex Display, HiLight Indicator: Price, Features

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched in India With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display, HiLight Indicator: Price, Features

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is offered in a single Olive colourway in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 20:22 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched in India With 8-Inch Super Actua Flex Display, HiLight Indicator: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold feature a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold packs a 4,806mAh battery
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is offered in a single colour option
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets 10.8-megapixel selfie cameras
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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold was launched in India on Wednesday as the Mountain View-based tech giant's next-generation book-style foldable. The foldable was launched in India and other global markets along with the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel Watch 5. The new Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by the tech giant's new Tensor G6 chipset, along with 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 48-megapixel primary shooter. It also features two 10-megapixel cameras on the foldable and cover displays for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,86,999. The smartphone is offered in a single configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The book-style foldable is available for pre-order in India via Amazon and the Google India online store. The smartphone is offered in a single Olive colourway.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold ships with the latest Android 17 out of the box. The tech giant promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security and Pixel Drop updates. The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is equipped with an 8-inch (2,076 x 2,152 pixels) OLED Super Actua Flex display on the inside, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 372 ppi pixel density, 16 million colours, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, and HDR support.

It also sports a 6.5-inch (1,080 x 2,342 pixels) OLED Super Actua cover display, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, along with the same peak brightness, colour gamut, refresh rate, and HDR support as the foldable display. While the foldable screen gets an ultra-thin glass cover, the cover display features an “ultra-durable” ceramic cover glass. The tech giant claims that the phone ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable is equipped with Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, along with a Titan M3 security coprocessor.

For optics, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main shooter, a 10.5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 127-degree field of view, and a 10.8-megapixel (f/3.1) telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The smartphone is also equipped with two 10-megapixel (f/2.2) cameras, one each on the cover display and the inner screen, for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold packs a 4,806mAh battery, which is claimed to provide more than 24 hours of battery life. The smartphone is claimed to charge from 0 to 50 percent in about 30 minutes with a 30W charging adapter. The foldable also supports up to 25W wireless fast charging. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, and NavIC. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 155.2x76x10.1mm (folded) and 155.2x150.4x5mm (unfolded), while weighing about 239g.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2342 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,806mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2,076x2,152 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Price in India, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold India Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Launched in India with Tensor G6 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

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