Technology News
English Edition

HMD Hyper Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Features Tipped Again

HMD Hyper is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 17:15 IST
HMD Hyper Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Features Tipped Again

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

HMD Hyper may come in yellow, teal, red and grey colourways

Highlights
  • HMD Hyper is expected to launch with an IP54-rated build
  • The handset may feature a 50-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The HMD Hyper will likely support 33W wired fast charging
Advertisement

HMD Hyper is expected to be an upcoming mid-range phone whose design and key features have surfaced online previously. Another new leak has now surfaced hinting at several specifications of the smartphone alongside reiterating some of the older claims. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The new leaked renders of the HMD Hyper suggest the colour options as well. It is expected to launch with a Nokia Lumia series-inspired design. Notably, the moniker of the rumoured handset has not yet been officially confirmed.

HMD Hyper Colour Options (Expected)

In a recent X post by user HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60), the HMD Hyper is shown in a similar boxy design as seen in an earlier leak. The phone is seen in three additional colour options alongside the bright yellow shade that surfaced online previously. The newer colour options include grey, red, and teal.

HMD Hyper Features (Expected)

The HMD Hyper is expected to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the latest leak. It could be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with Adreno 710 GPU. The phone is tipped to be available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The leak adds that the storage could be expanded via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the HMD Hyper is said to come with a triple rear camera unit. It will likely include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. All cameras are said to support 4K video recording. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is tipped to get a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies with support for autofocus.

HMD is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options of the phone may include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and more. The handset could be equipped with dual speakers and an IP54 certification for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD Hyper, HMD Hyper design, HMD Hyper Specifications, HMD, Nokia Lumia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI
HMD Hyper Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Features Tipped Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Get a New Coffee Colourway This Year
  2. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. You Can Now Make UPI Payments Even Without an Account With This Feature
  4. iPhone 15 Plus Now Available in India at Rs. 75,999 Via Flipkart: See Offers
  5. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Debut in India
  6. Huawei Mate XT Will Be the Company's First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone
  7. OpenAI Might Be Developing In-House AI Chipsets
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Get Slower Charging Speed Than Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Cardano Ecosystem Steps into Decentralised Governance Era with ‘Chang’: All Details
  2. WazirX Hacker Moves Millions Worth of ETH Using Tornado Cash, Suggests Arkham Research
  3. Microsoft AI Recall Feature Reportedly Cannot Be Uninstalled From Windows 11
  4. Google Pixel Phones With Temperature Sensor Get Support for Body Temperature Measurement in Europe
  5. HMD Hyper Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Features Tipped Again
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Video Suggests New Coffee Colour Option and Camera Changes
  7. UPI Circle Feature With Access to Secondary User Payments Rolled Out in India by NPCI
  8. Realme Buds N1 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s Charging Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  10. Infinix Hot 50 5G Price Range in India Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of September 5 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »