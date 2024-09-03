HMD Hyper is expected to be an upcoming mid-range phone whose design and key features have surfaced online previously. Another new leak has now surfaced hinting at several specifications of the smartphone alongside reiterating some of the older claims. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The new leaked renders of the HMD Hyper suggest the colour options as well. It is expected to launch with a Nokia Lumia series-inspired design. Notably, the moniker of the rumoured handset has not yet been officially confirmed.

HMD Hyper Colour Options (Expected)

In a recent X post by user HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60), the HMD Hyper is shown in a similar boxy design as seen in an earlier leak. The phone is seen in three additional colour options alongside the bright yellow shade that surfaced online previously. The newer colour options include grey, red, and teal.

- OLED 6.55" FHD+, 120Hz

- SD6Gen1 SoC 4nm. | Adreno 710

- 50MP OIS + 13MP Tele + 8MP UW | 4K

- 50MP, AF | FHD

- 8/256GB + Micro SD

- 4,700mAh + 33W

— HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) September 2, 2024

HMD Hyper Features (Expected)

The HMD Hyper is expected to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the latest leak. It could be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with Adreno 710 GPU. The phone is tipped to be available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The leak adds that the storage could be expanded via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the HMD Hyper is said to come with a triple rear camera unit. It will likely include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. All cameras are said to support 4K video recording. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is tipped to get a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies with support for autofocus.

HMD is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options of the phone may include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and more. The handset could be equipped with dual speakers and an IP54 certification for dust and splash resistance.