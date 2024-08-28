Technology News
HMD Barbie Phone With 2.8-Inch Main Display, Flip Design Launched: Price, Features

HMD Barbie Phone is equipped with a 0.3-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Barbie Phone comes in a Power Pink colourway

HMD Barbie Phone was unveiled in select global markets on Wednesday. The handset comes with a classic flip phone design and Barbie aesthetics. These include an all-pink body alongside a pink battery and a pink charger. The phone ships in a jewellery box, which includes the handset, beaded lanyards with charms, and two extra back covers as well as stickers and gems. The external display of the flip phone has a mirror. It arrives with a beach-themed Malibu Snake game as well.

HMD Barbie Phone Price, Availability

HMD Barbie Phone is priced in the US at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800). It will be available for purchase starting October 1 and pre-orders for the same will open on the HMD US website on September 23. The phone comes in a single Power Pink colourway. The battery and in-the-box USB Type-C charger are offered in pink as well. The company has not yet confirmed if the phone will launch in India.

HMD Barbie Phone Specifications, Features

The HMD Barbie Phone sports a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen. The outer display of the flip phone also acts as a mirror. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded externally up to 32GB via a MicroSD card. It ships with S30+​ OS with Barbie-themed UI.

The keypad of the HMD Barbie Phone comes in the iconic Barbie pink shade with hidden palm trees, hearts, and flamingo designs that light up in the dark. Users are welcomed with a “Hi Barbie” voice when turning the phone on. It is pre-installed with a beach-themed Malibu Snake game.

For optics, the HMD Barbie Phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash unit. The handset is backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery which is claimed to offer a talk time of up to nine hours. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. When flipped shut, the phone measures 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9mm in size and weighs 123.5g.

