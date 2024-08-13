Technology News
English Edition

HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design

Renders of the HMD Hyper hint at a flat, boxy frame housing a rounded display with black bezels.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 17:53 IST
HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

HMD is reported to be gearing up for the launch of its next smartphone, the HMD Hyper

Highlights
  • HMD Hyper may be offered in a yellow colourway
  • It is speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset
  • The smartphone may sport a triple rear camera setup with OIS
Advertisement

HMD Hyper is rumoured to be an upcoming smartphone from the Finnish company. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone's specifications have leaked online, suggesting it may come with a 120Hz OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Additionally, recently surfaced alleged renders of the handset have given rise to speculation that it may borrow certain design elements from the Nokia Lumia series. This development comes days after specifications of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone were also leaked.

HMD Hyper Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) shared several details about the purported HMD Hyper. The smartphone is said to feature an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a full-HD+ resolution.

For optics, the HMD Hyper may sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera. On the front, it is said to get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera system may offer video recording in up to 4K resolution and in up to 30 frames per second (fps). Alternatively, users may also be able to shoot in 1080p 60fps resolution.

The HMD Hyper is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It may be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which could be expanded via a microSD card. As per the tipster, the phone could get a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Renders of the smartphone suggest it may have a design inspired by the Nokia Lumia 920, with the bright yellow colourway matching the shade of the handset of the past. It is said to feature a flat, boxy frame housing a rounded display with black bezels. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right spine. The back of the handset may carry the HMD branding, along with the rear camera module at the top left.

Nokia Lumia 920

Nokia Lumia 920

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Display
  • Camera
  • Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Bulky
  • Ecosystem
Read detailed Nokia Lumia 920 review
Display 4.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon S4
Front Camera 1.3-megapixel
Rear Camera 8.7-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 32GB
OS Windows Phone 8
Resolution 768x1280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD, HMD Hyper, HMD Hyper Specifications, HMD Smartphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices
Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report

Related Stories

HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  2. How to Watch Google's Pixel 9 Series Launch Event, What to Expect
  3. Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV Series Debuts in India
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Debuts in India
  5. Google Commences Production of 'Made in India' Pixel 8 Smartphones
  6. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch in India This Month With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD Hyper Tipped to Come With 120Hz OLED Display and Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  2. Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Opera One Browser on iPhone Gets Big Revamp With AI Image Generation Capabilities, More
  6. Sakana AI Introduces The AI Scientist, Claims It Can Fully Automate Scientific Discovery
  7. Competition Commission of India Unusually Recalls All Reports Linked to Antitrust Probe on Apple
  8. Huawei Mate 80 Series Tipped to Feature In-Display 3D Face Recognition Technology
  9. CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Vulnerabilities in Different Versions of Microsoft Windows OS
  10. Itel A50, Itel A50C With Unisoc T603 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »