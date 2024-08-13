HMD Hyper is rumoured to be an upcoming smartphone from the Finnish company. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone's specifications have leaked online, suggesting it may come with a 120Hz OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Additionally, recently surfaced alleged renders of the handset have given rise to speculation that it may borrow certain design elements from the Nokia Lumia series. This development comes days after specifications of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone were also leaked.

HMD Hyper Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) shared several details about the purported HMD Hyper. The smartphone is said to feature an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a full-HD+ resolution.

- OLED FHD+, 120Hz

- SD6Gen1 SoC

- 50MP OIS + 13MP + 8MP / 50MP

- 4K 30fps / FHD 60, 30fps

- 8/256GB + Micro SD

- 4,700mAh + 33W FC

For optics, the HMD Hyper may sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera. On the front, it is said to get a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera system may offer video recording in up to 4K resolution and in up to 30 frames per second (fps). Alternatively, users may also be able to shoot in 1080p 60fps resolution.

The HMD Hyper is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It may be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which could be expanded via a microSD card. As per the tipster, the phone could get a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Renders of the smartphone suggest it may have a design inspired by the Nokia Lumia 920, with the bright yellow colourway matching the shade of the handset of the past. It is said to feature a flat, boxy frame housing a rounded display with black bezels. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right spine. The back of the handset may carry the HMD branding, along with the rear camera module at the top left.