Honor Magic 5 Lite is inching towards the launch as its entire specifications, and renders have surfaced online. The latest Magic-series handset from the Chinese smartphone brand could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard. The Honor Magic 5 Lite is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 5,100mAh battery and 16-megapixel selfie sensor are the other key specifications expected. The new Honor Magic 5 Lite phone will be succeeding the Honor Magic 4 Lite, which launched last year.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the renders and specifications of the rumoured Honor Magic 5 Lite. The renders show a design resemblance with the Honor Magic 4 Lite, Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 50 series smartphones. It is seen with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. Further, it appears to include a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. The image shows the volume key and power button placed on the left spine of the smartphone.

Separately, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) via Twitter also leaked the specifications of Honor Magic 5 Lite. As per the leak, it will ship in Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver shades with Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,400 pixels) OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The display could offer TUV Certifications for eye protection. It is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage as standard.

For optics, the Honor Magic 5 Lite is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It could pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication as well.

Connectivity options could include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The Honor Magic 5 Lite is tipped to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery. It could measure 161.6x73.9x7.9mm and weigh 175 grams.

