Honor is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone with a 100-megapixel rear camera unit. Hi-resolution renders of the yet-to-be-announced new Honor handset have surfaced on the Web, showing its design and few specifications. The leaked images suggest blue and black colourways for the device. It is shown with a hole-punch display design. The mysterious Honor smartphone appears to have a triple rear camera setup as well. Details about the name of the phone are unknown at this moment.

Renders of the yet-to-be-announced new Honor phone was shared by known tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech). As mentioned, the renders suggest black and blue colour options for the upcoming smartphone. It appears to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie sensor. Further, volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the right spine, while the SIM tray is arranged on the left edge. The top edge seems to house the microphone and IR blaster, while the secondary microphone, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port sit on the bottom edge.

On the back, the unannounced Honor smartphone is shown to have a triple camera setup arranged on the upper left corner of the handset, which looks very similar to the camera design on the Honor X6. It is seen carrying a 100-megapixel primary sensor. The sensors and LED flash sit in two parallel lines in the rectangular module. The Honor logo is seen to be placed on the back panel. However, the moniker of the device is unknown at this moment.

As of yet, Honor has not confirmed the development of any new model with the above-mentioned design specifications. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The Chinese smartphone brand recently unveiled Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition in China. It has a 6.67-inch OLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

