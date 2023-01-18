Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With 100 Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked

Honor Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With 100-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked

Honor's new smartphone is seen sporting a hole-punch display design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 19:11 IST
Honor Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With 100-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @snoopytech

Renders show the Honor smartphone in black and blue shades

Highlights
  • Honor's new smartphone is seen to have a rectangular shaped camera unit
  • Leaked renders of the phone show triple rear cameras
  • Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition was launched in China recently

Honor is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone with a 100-megapixel rear camera unit. Hi-resolution renders of the yet-to-be-announced new Honor handset have surfaced on the Web, showing its design and few specifications. The leaked images suggest blue and black colourways for the device. It is shown with a hole-punch display design. The mysterious Honor smartphone appears to have a triple rear camera setup as well. Details about the name of the phone are unknown at this moment.

Renders of the yet-to-be-announced new Honor phone was shared by known tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech). As mentioned, the renders suggest black and blue colour options for the upcoming smartphone. It appears to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie sensor. Further, volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the right spine, while the SIM tray is arranged on the left edge. The top edge seems to house the microphone and IR blaster, while the secondary microphone, speaker grille, and USB Type-C port sit on the bottom edge.

On the back, the unannounced Honor smartphone is shown to have a triple camera setup arranged on the upper left corner of the handset, which looks very similar to the camera design on the Honor X6. It is seen carrying a 100-megapixel primary sensor. The sensors and LED flash sit in two parallel lines in the rectangular module. The Honor logo is seen to be placed on the back panel. However, the moniker of the device is unknown at this moment.

As of yet, Honor has not confirmed the development of any new model with the above-mentioned design specifications. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The Chinese smartphone brand recently unveiled Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition in China. It has a 6.67-inch OLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor X6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Spotted on Geekbench, Could Feature 4GB RAM, Android 13: Report
Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G RAM, Storage Configuration Revealed, Three Colour Options Tipped: Report
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded

Related Stories

Honor Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With 100-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Debuts in India
  7. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Retractable Portrait Lens Debuts in India
  8. Airtel Expands 5G Network Rollout to These NCR Cities
  9. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature to Share Voice Messages as Status Updates to Android Beta Testers: Report
  2. Poco F5 5G Said to Enter Production in European and Eurasian Countries, May Launch Soon
  3. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G RAM, Storage Configuration Revealed, Three Colour Options Tipped: Report
  4. Honor Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With 100-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Spotted on Geekbench, Could Feature 4GB RAM, Android 13: Report
  6. Coinbase Crypto Exchange to Halt Operations in Japan, Review Business in Country Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
  7. Google Pay Is Bringing Paytm-Like Soundpod to Merchants in India for UPI Payments: Report
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2023 Leaked Images Reveal Price in India, Could Feature MediaTek Helio A22 SoC: Report
  9. Airtel Expands 5G Network Rollout in Select Areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.