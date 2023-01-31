Honor Magic 5 Series, Magic Vs To Make Global Debut At MWC 2023

Technology News

Honor Magic 5 series is expected to include the Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro, and Honor Magic 5 Prestige Edition.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 31 January 2023 20:50 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

The vanilla Honor Magic 5 is expected to pack a 5000mAH battery

  • Honor Magic 5 series has been tipped to feature Qualcomm's latest SoC
  • Magic Vs was launched in China on November 23
  • Magic Vs sports a gearless hinge crafted on a single-piece cast

Honor Magic 5 series, the smartphone company's upcoming flagship lineup, has been confirmed to be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event scheduled to take place on February 27. Alongside the flagship smartphone series, the Chinese manufacturer will also unveil the foldable Honor Magic Vs, confirmed the company. The Honor Magic 5 series will include the vanilla Honor Magic 5, the Honor Magic 5 Pro and the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. Honor Magic 5 was also recently reported to be spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification website.

The Shenzhen, China-based smartphone manufacturer confirmed the launch of the Honor Magic 5 series and the Honor Magic Vs, through a dedicated landing page. The webpage reveals that both the devices will be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event scheduled to begin on February 27 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, at 1:30pm CET (6:00pm IST).

According to a Gizmochina report, the Honor Magic 5 series could include the vanilla Magic 5, Magic 5 Pro, and a top-of-the-line Magic 5 Prestige Edition. All of these have been expected to arrive with a 6.8-inch OLED LPTO display panel that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The displays could also offer 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display on all three smartphones is expected to support HDR10+ while offering up to 1100nits of peak brightness.

All three smartphones in the Honor Magic 5 series are said to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 5.0 storage while running on Android 12 with an added layer of Magic UI 7.0 on top.

The vanilla Honor Magic 5 could pack a 5000mAH battery that supports 66W fast charging, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 5 Pro and the Magic 5 Prestige Edition are expected to pack slightly smaller 4,800mAh battery with support for 50W wired and wireless fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic Vs was launched in China on November 23 last year. The MWC 2023 event will see the foldable smartphone being launched globally, according to the company's official confirmation. The China version of the foldable device sported a 7.9-inch internally foldable OLED display, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, sleek overall design, and a gearless hinge crafted using a single-piece casting technology. However, it remains to be seen whether the Magic Vs will launch with the same specifications globally.

Display (Primary) 7.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1984x2272 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Magic 5 series, Honor Vs, Mobile World Congress 2023, MWC 2023
