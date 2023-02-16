Honor has confirmed that it will unveil the Honor Magic 5 series and Honor Magic Vs foldable at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event on February 27. In the build-up to the event, the Chinese tech giant has launched the Honor Magic 5 Lite. This Honor smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the Honor X9a that launched in China in December last year.

Honor Magic 5 Lite price, availability

The Honor Magic 5 Lite is priced at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours. The Honor handset will be available to pre-order in the European market starting February 20.

Honor Magic 5 Lite specifications, features

This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1. The Honor Magic 5 Lite sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 5 Lite features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. These camera units are capable of recording full-HD videos. The smartphone also supports 2D face recognition.

The Honor Magic 5 Lite packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. The handset is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 2 days. Wireless connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. It also gets a USB Type-C port as well. The company says that this smartphone measures 161.6x73.9x7.9mm and weighs about 175g.

