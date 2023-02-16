Technology News

Honor Magic 5 Lite With 6.67-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 5 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 11:44 IST
Honor Magic 5 Lite With 6.67-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor Magic 5 Lite sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 5 Lite gets a 5,100mAh battery, 44W fast charging
  • It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
  • The Honor Magic 5 Lite is priced at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500)

Honor has confirmed that it will unveil the Honor Magic 5 series and Honor Magic Vs foldable at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event on February 27. In the build-up to the event, the Chinese tech giant has launched the Honor Magic 5 Lite. This Honor smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the Honor X9a that launched in China in December last year.

Honor Magic 5 Lite price, availability

The Honor Magic 5 Lite is priced at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours. The Honor handset will be available to pre-order in the European market starting February 20.

Honor Magic 5 Lite specifications, features

This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1. The Honor Magic 5 Lite sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 5 Lite features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. These camera units are capable of recording full-HD videos. The smartphone also supports 2D face recognition.

The Honor Magic 5 Lite packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. The handset is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 2 days. Wireless connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. It also gets a USB Type-C port as well. The company says that this smartphone measures 161.6x73.9x7.9mm and weighs about 175g.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic 5 Lite

Honor Magic 5 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 5 Lite, Honor Magic 5 Lite price, Honor Magic 5 Lite specifications, Honor Magic 5 Lite launch, Honor
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Price, Features, and More
Bitcoin, Ether Record Notable Recoveries From Recent Losses, Profits Reach Most Altcoins
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

Honor Magic 5 Lite With 6.67-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  4. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  5. WhatsApp Now Allows You to Send Up to 100 Media Files Together
  6. Realme GT 3 Will Launch on This Date, 240W Fast Charging Confirmed
  7. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  8. Poco C55 to Launch in India Soon, May Debut as Rebranded Redmi 12C
  9. Vivo Y100 5G Tipped to Launch at This Price, Specifications Leaked
  10. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website
  2. Vivo Y100 With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Mumbai Police Save 25-Year-Old Engineer’s Life After ‘Suicide’ Alert From US Agency
  4. El Salvador Set to Open Bitcoin Embassy in Texas: Details Here
  5. Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Powers Through a Mid-Life Crisis
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 Leaked Images Suggest Camera Design Similar to Xiaomi 12 Pro: Report
  8. WhatsApp Updated With Support for Sending Up to 100 Media Files, Captions for Documents, More: Details
  9. Chrome Custom Tabs on Android Updated With Improved Multitasking Features and Password Autofill Support
  10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Crosses $400 Million at Global Box Office
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.