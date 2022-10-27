Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ were launched in China on Thursday (October 27) as the latest models in the company's Redmi Note series. All new Redmi phones share some similarities and these include an OLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, MIUI 13 custom skin and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. However, on part of a major difference, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ carry the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Besides the three models, there are two customised variants of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ dubbed as Redmi Note 12 Trend Edition and Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition/ Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. The former comes with a motorcycle track like texture at the back while the latter packs a 4,300mAh battery and 210W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ price, availability

Price of the Redmi Note 12 has been set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the base 4GB RAM +128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1299 (roughly Rs. 14,600), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300).

The price of Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the base 6GB RAM +128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,400). The smartphone variant with 8GB RAM+256GB storage costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700) and the top model with 12GB RAM +256GB storage is priced CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,900).

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ costs CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

All three smartphones are offered in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, and Mirror Porcelain White colour options. The Redmi Note 12 Pro also come in an additional Shallow Dream Galaxy shade.

Apparently, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the sole 8GB RAM +256GB storage model and the Redmi Note 12 Trend Edition with a striped design is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi Note 12 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a hole-punch design and offers a peak brightness of up to 1200nits. Under the hood, the vanilla Redmi Note 12 has a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 12 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers up to 256GB UFS2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The vanilla variant, Redmi Note 12 5G, packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro also comes with Android-12-based MIUI 13 on top and sports a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. As mentioned, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Further, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. The smartphone packs up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Like the other Redmi Note 12 series devices, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MIUI 13 on-top and has a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display has support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Like the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also carries an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as Mali-G68 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ flaunts a triple rear camera setup including 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, Xiaomi has packed a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The new Redmi Pro+ smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition packs a 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast charging support. It is claimed to chargethe battery from zero to 100 percent in just 9 minutes.

